Remembering Norway’s 2011 terror attacks and their lingering lessons (KOR)

On July 22, 2011, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a powerful explosion rocked central Oslo, Norway. A car bomb, planted in a white van parked between the government building housing the prime minister’s office and the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, detonated in the heart of the capital. The blast killed eight people and injured more than 200, sending shock waves across the country.But the violence was far from over.Shortly after the bombing, the perpetrator, Anders Behring Breivik, fled the scene. Dressed in a police uniform, he drove northwest toward Utoya Island, about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Oslo. Accessible only by boat, the island — roughly the size of 15 football fields — had long served as a summer retreat for the youth wing of Norway’s Labour Party. Since 1950, it had hosted generations of young progressives attending political and leadership camps.On that day, around 600 participants were gathered on the island. Breivik boarded a ferry under the guise of conducting a security check. Once ashore, he opened fire indiscriminately. Over the course of an hour, before police finally arrived and apprehended him, Breivik killed 69 people and wounded more than 100, most of them teenagers.Prior to the attacks, Breivik published a 1,518-page manifesto titled "2083: A European Declaration of Independence" online. The document outlined his extremist ideology, opposing Norway’s embrace of multiculturalism and immigration. He framed himself as a crusader defending European civilization. In the text, he cited Korea and Japan as exemplary “monoethnic” nations, holding them up as models of national identity.Breivik was later sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum penalty under Norwegian law. In January 2022, he reemerged in public when he filed a lawsuit against the Norwegian government, claiming his human rights had been violated in prison. The court ultimately rejected the claim.Fourteen years have passed since the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in Norway’s modern history. Yet across Europe, far-right ideologies continue to gain traction. What once seemed like an isolated act by a radicalized loner now appears less aberrational.Today, more than 5 percent of Korea’s population is composed of foreign nationals. As the country transitions into an increasingly multiracial society, Norway’s tragedy serves as a warning: The consequences of unchecked hate can be catastrophic. What happened on Utoya Island is not just a distant European memory, but a cautionary tale with global relevance.2011년 7월 22일 오후 3시 30분경 노르웨이의 수도 오슬로에서 굉음이 울려 퍼졌다. 총리 집무실이 있는 정부 청사 건물과 석유에너지부 건물 사이에 주차된 흰색 밴에 실린 폭탄이 터진 것이다. 8명이 사망하고 200여 명이 부상을 입는 아수라장이 펼쳐졌다. 악몽은 끝나지 않았다. 차를 두고 현장을 빠져나간 범인, 아네르스 베링 브레이비크(사진)가 오슬로에서 북서쪽으로 30㎞ 떨어진 우퇴위아섬으로 향하고 있었다.우퇴위아섬은 축구장 15개 정도 넓이에 다리로 연결되어 있지 않아 500m 정도 배를 타고 가야 했다. 도시에서 가깝지만 일상과는 잠시 거리를 둘 수 있는 곳이었다. 노르웨이 집권 여당인 노동당 청년조직은 1950년부터 그 섬을 여름 캠프 장소로 활용해왔다. 브레이비크는 경찰로 위장한 채 페리를 타고 섬에 발을 디뎠고 총기를 난사했다. 사건 발생 1시간 후 경찰이 도착하고 범인이 체포될 때까지 600여명의 캠프 참가자 중 69명이 살해당했고 100여 명이 부상을 입었다.범행 전 브레이비크는 자신의 범행 동기를 1518쪽에 달하는 ‘2083:유럽 독립 선언서’에 담아 인터넷에 게시했다. 노르웨이가 다문화주의를 택하고 이주민을 포용하는 것에 반대한다는 내용이 담겨 있었다. 자신을 유럽의 생활 방식을 지키기 위해 싸우는 십자군으로 여기던 그는 한국과 일본을 모범적인 ‘단일 민족 국가’라며 칭송했다.징역 21년 형을 선고받고 복역 중인 그는 지난해 1월 노르웨이 정부를 상대로 인권 침해 소송을 제기하며 법정에 모습을 드러냈다. 고립된 청년이 극우 이념에 빠져들어 최악의 백색 테러를 저지른 지 14년이 지났지만, 유럽의 극우는 오히려 확산하는 모양새다. 오늘날 대한민국은 인구의 5% 이상이 외국인인 ‘다인종 국가’다. 14년 전 노르웨이의 비극을 단순히 남의 일로만 여길 수 없는 이유다.