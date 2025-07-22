Blackpink, HUNTR/X claim top 2 spots on Billboard charts
Two K-pop girl groups are riding high on Billboard's Global 200 chart — sort of.
K-pop girl group Blackpink has topped Billboard's Global 200 singles chart for the third time, a record for a K-pop girl group, while virtual girl group HUNTR/X from Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" is following in second.
The quartet's new single "Jump," released on July 11, sits at No. 1 of the Billboard Global 200 chart along with the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. in the chart's latest update released on Tuesday.
The latest feat marks Blackpink's third release to top the Billboard global music chart, established in 2020 by the U.S. music chart to tally music popularity from around the world, following "Pink Venom" and "Shut Down," both in 2022.
"Golden" by HUNTR/X has come in at No. 2 on both the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.
The song from the "KPop Demon Hunters" film — performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami — had debuted atop the both charts last week and yielded the throne to Blackpink for the following week's update.
"Making history, this week's Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts mark the first in which the top two spots on each belong to all-female groups, and each have notable ties to Korean pop," wrote Billboard in a report on Monday.
