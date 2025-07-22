Jay Park to release first-ever Japanese single, 'Whenever'
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 14:28 Updated: 22 Jul. 2025, 15:47
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Jay Park will release a new Japanese single titled "Whenever" on Wednesday, his first Japanese single in 17 years since his debut. The song will also be released in English.
"Whenever" is a romantic R&B track with an alternative sound and "deeply emotional lyrics expressed through Jay Park's vocals," according to his agency More Vision on Tuesday.
The release of the song coincides with the Japanese leg of Jay Park's "Serenades & Body Rolls" world tour that he kicked off with two concerts in Seoul on May 24 and 25. His last tour, "Sexy 4eva" was held six years ago in 2019.
He will perform in Yokohama on July 28 and in Osaka on July 30.
