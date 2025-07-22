 Tomorrow X Together's new album sells 1.43 million copies on release day
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 13:01
Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
Boy band Tomorrow X Together sold 1.43 million copies of new full-length album “The Star Chapter: Together” in a single day of its release, the band's agency, BigHit Music, said Tuesday.
 
The quintet's latest album, released Monday, sold 1,428,097 copies on Monday, according to market tracker Hanteo Chart. This makes it Tomorrow X Together's sixth consecutive million-selling album ever since “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” (2022).
 

The album also topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 19 regions around the world on Tuesday morning, including Japan, Chile and Hong Kong.
 
The new album is the second and final piece of “The Star Chapter” duology, which follows Tomorrow X Together’s seventh EP, “The Star Chapter: Sanctuary,” released last November. It also comes a year and nine months after its third full-length album “The Name Chapter: Freefall” (2023).
 
Lead track “Beautiful Strangers” is a hip-hop track with trap rhythms, intense synth sound and dramatic lyrics related to one’s inner awakening and salvation; Yeonjun helped choreograph.
 
Other songs include “Beautiful Strangers,” “Upside Down Kiss” and “Song of the Stars,” along with Yeonjun’s solo track, “Ghost Girl,” Soobin’s “Sunday Driver,” Hueningkai’s “Dance With You,” Beomgyu’s self-produced “Take My Half” and Taehyun’s self-produced “Bird of Night.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
