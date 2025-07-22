Tomorrow X Together's new album sells 1.43 million copies on release day

Virtual singer naevis to release second single 'Sensitive'

Jay Park to release first-ever Japanese single, 'Whenever'

Enhypen mobile game in development, to be released in second half of 2025

Related Stories

SM Entertainment partners with MBC to create naevis content

Virtual girl group MAVE: to drop new music on Nov. 30

'Best friend and lover': AI will be K-pop's blessing, says Lee Soo-man

Talent is on the metaverse, and being born in it

SM Entertainment to unveil virtual idol nævis from aespa's fictional universe in September