Virtual singer naevis to release second single 'Sensitive'
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 14:27 Updated: 22 Jul. 2025, 15:48
- YOON SO-YEON
Virtual singer naevis, stylized as nævis, will release her second single "Sensitive" on Aug. 7, her agency SM Entertainment said on Tuesday.
"Sensitive" will be a pop dance track with a groovy bass and soft vocals that go along with a "variety of different compositions," according to the agency in a press release. "It tells the story of nævis as she learns different emotions through encounters with different realities of the real world."
The new single comes 11 months after the virtual idol's debut single "Done" was released on Sept. 10.
naevis made her debut last year as SM Entertainment's first fully virtual idol, after the K-pop agency dropped hints of her existence in girl group aespa's music videos.
