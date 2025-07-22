Actor Ha Jung-woo apologizes for inappropriate response to fan
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 10:37
Actor Ha Jung-woo has apologized after sparking backlash for leaving an inappropriate comment in response to a fan’s playful request for a nickname on social media.
His agency, Walkhouse Company, issued a statement on Monday saying, "We sincerely apologize to the individual who was made uncomfortable by our artist's behavior on social media.
"The actor has since contacted the fan directly to apologize and speak with them," the statement continued. "We promise to be more cautious and considerate in all future communications with fans."
The controversy arose after a fan with the surname Choi asked Ha to give them a nickname through his social media. Ha replied with the word choeeumje — a Korean term for aphrodisiac, which refers to a substance that increases sexual desire, presumably because the word’s first syllable is identical to the fan’s surname. The comment has since been deleted.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
