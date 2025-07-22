Three Korean films to have world premieres at Toronto film fest
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 17:50
Three Korean films are set to have their world premieres at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the festival's organizers said Tuesday.
According to the TIFF's website, Yeon Sang-ho's "The Ugly," Lee Hwan's "Project Y" and Byun Sung-hyun's "Good News" will all be screened in the prestigious Special Presentations section of the 50th edition of the festival, set for Sept. 4-14.
"The Ugly," a mystery thriller from "Parasyte" director Yeon Sang-ho, is based on his 2018 graphic novel. It follows Young-gyu [Kwon Hae-hyo], a blind master of traditional seal engraving, and his son Dong-hwan [Park Jung-min] as they uncover the truth behind the death of Young-gyu's wife.
The crime drama "Project Y," starring Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo, tells the story of two women who steal dirty money and gold bars to escape their miserable circumstances.
A Netflix original film, "Good News," is a tense thriller starring Sul Kyung-gu and Hong Kyung that centers on a secret operation to land a hijacked plane in the 1970s.
The Special Presentations section is known for featuring outstanding contemporary films from around the world.
It has previously showcased numerous landmark Korean films, including Bong Joon-ho's "Mother" (2009) and "Parasite" (2019), Park Chan-wook's "The Handmaiden" (2016) and "Decision to Leave" (2022), Kim Jee-woon's "The Age of Shadows" (2016) and Ryoo Seung-wan's "I, the Executioner" (2024).
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
