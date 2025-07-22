Envoy vacuums in Seoul and Washington hint at diplomatically bumpy road ahead
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 19:34 Updated: 22 Jul. 2025, 19:45
- SEO JI-EUN
[NEWS ANALYSIS]
For the first time in recent memory, both Washington and Seoul are without ambassadors in each other’s capitals — a simultaneous diplomatic vacuum that analysts call unprecedented and potentially risky.
Six months into his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to nominate an ambassador to South Korea. In turn, South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong returned home on July 12, leaving Seoul’s top diplomat post in Washington unfilled as President Lee Jae Myung, who assumed office earlier this year after the impeachment of his predecessor, has yet to name a successor.
With Korea’s new Foreign Minister Cho Hyun finally sworn in Monday, the pace of ambassadorial appointments is expected to pick up. Once envoys take up their posts, both Washington and Seoul will likely tout it as proof that the alliance is back on track, according to analysts.
━
Dual vacancies: A signal and a challenge
It is rare for both countries to face ambassadorial vacancies simultaneously, leaving two chargé d’affaires to shoulder the work: Joseph Yun, a former U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, is acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul; Lee Joon-ho, minister at the South Korean Embassy, is acting ambassador in Washington.
While career diplomats can manage routine affairs, they typically lack the political clout of a Senate-confirmed or presidentially appointed ambassador. Analysts warn the vacuum could send a message that the alliance is deprioritized compared to other partnerships.
“The delay in announcing an ambassador will be interpreted by Koreans as reflecting a diminished stature in the U.S. foreign policy hierarchy,” Bruce Klingner, former senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and former CIA deputy division chief for Korea, told the Korea JoongAng Daily, citing the Trump administration's prioritization of China and Taiwan in its Indo-Pacific policy issues.
Professor Min Jeong-hun of the Department of American Studies at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy agreed that the delay may seem "disappointing" compared to quicker appointments in Beijing or Tokyo. But he cautioned against reading it as a weakening of ties, noting the presence of acting envoys.
━
Washington’s delay: No nominee, shifting priorities
Despite early speculation about Korean American politician Michelle Park Steel, no candidate has been formally vetted.
Trump quickly made appointments to Korea's neighboring Asian capitals: David Perdue, a former senator and businessman, as ambassador to China, and George Glass to Japan, both of whom are known for their hawkishness on China and were in place by May after rapid confirmations. But Trump has yet to request agrément from Seoul, indicating no clear choice. The U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Seoul have not responded to the Korea JoongAng Daily’s inquiries regarding the nomination process or reasons behind the delay.
Trump's past approach offers context.
Another factor is the evolving U.S. view of South Korea’s strategic alignment.
South Korea’s new President Lee hails from a liberal camp that favors a nuanced approach toward North Korea and China, in contrast to his conservative predecessor, who was closely aligned with U.S. hawkish policies.
Within Trump’s foreign policy circle, voices are questioning Seoul’s reliability in a great-power competition. Elbridge Colby, a key Trump strategist, has characterized South Korea as hedging between Washington and Beijing in his book.
While past U.S. ambassadors to Seoul were often seasoned diplomats or defense officials, Klingner said, the next one "is less likely to be an experienced Asia expert" as "personal loyalty to President Trump" appears to be the dominant prerequisite for diplomatic appointments in the current administration.
Still, Klingner emphasized: “The next U.S. ambassador should be [ …] willing to be a forceful advocate for the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance, the continued presence of U.S. forces on the peninsula and maintaining a firm U.S. commitment to upholding its treaty commitments to Seoul.”
━
Seoul’s delay: political transition and policy caution
In South Korea, the holdup is also rooted in domestic upheaval and political caution.
The vacancy was after Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong, a seasoned diplomat appointed under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, returned home this month upon completing his term.
Typically, a new administration reviews or replaces envoys, and in this case, the Lee government expedited the return home of select ambassadors without issuing a blanket resignation order. Analysts say the move reflects a desire to move forward quickly after a turbulent power transition triggered by the impeachment of his predecessor.
The appointment is politically delicate: naming an envoy perceived as too pro-U.S. or too dovish could draw backlash from both Lee's liberal party and the opposition.
Min said that this should not be seen as an unusual or problematic delay.
“The Lee administration recalled several key ambassadors within a month of taking office, and this should be interpreted as a proactive move to send envoys who can better reflect the new administration’s foreign policy priorities," he said. "With the new foreign minister now in place, we can expect the appointment process to speed up.”
━
Implications and outlook
The concurrent ambassadorial vacancies come at a time of testing for the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the heightened regional tension.
South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the two countries are in "close communication at all levels," but the absence of ambassadors hinders real-time coordination and nuanced diplomacy. Communication that typically flows through envoys has been rerouted through lower-level officials, and acting envoys or chargés d’affaires often lack the access and authority to directly engage with heads of state — limiting their ability to deliver urgent or high-level messages with full impact.
This matters even more amid a growing list of bilateral agenda items. Foreign Minister Cho is expected to visit Washington soon for his first in-person meeting with U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio ahead of a looming deadline for bilateral tariff negotiations, where Seoul is seeking to prevent U.S. trade actions from undermining the Korea-U.S. FTA. His visit may also help lay the groundwork for a possible Trump-Lee summit — a process in which ambassadors typically play a critical role.
"There are two pillars in Korea-U.S. relations — the alliance and the FTA," said Min. "Any gap in communication can shake the trust supporting both."
In addition to trade, diplomacy and security challenges remain pressing.
Debates over the role of U.S. Forces Korea and "strategic flexibility" in the Indo-Pacific are also expected to return to Washington’s agenda. Ambassadors are essential in tracking shifts in sentiment and interpreting signals.
“The Embassy in Washington is not just about delivering messages," Min said. "It’s about reading the atmosphere, interpreting signals and enabling us to respond proactively.”
The alliance itself is not in crisis, officials on both sides insist, but perception matters. Many South Koreans remember the rocky periods of Trump's first term, including demands for a fivefold increase in Seoul’s share of defense costs.
In Washington, too, questions are mounting about Seoul’s direction under Lee unless a Korean envoy is seen actively engaging the Trump administration.
Minister Cho recently said that the Foreign Ministry should “propose win-win solutions” by examining all elements in package deals that link trade and security.
The sooner full envoys are installed, the better chance both countries have of restoring trust, shaping Indo-Pacific dynamics, and showing that the alliance remains future-ready.
