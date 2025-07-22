 Korea, U.S. to hold '2+2' trade dialogue in Washington this week
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 09:44
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol speaks to reporters at a briefing held after an economic policy meeting at the government complex in central Seoul on July 22. [NEWS1]

Korea and the United States will reconvene their “2+2” trade dialogue in Washington on Friday, according to Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol.
 
Koo and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer for the joint talks, Koo told reporters at a briefing held after an economic policy meeting at the government complex in central Seoul on Tuesday.
 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Hyun and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan are also expected to travel to the United States as early as this week to hold separate meetings with their respective U.S. counterparts, Koo added.
 
Unlike the April session of the 2+2 dialogue, Korea’s lead representative will be the trade minister rather than the industry minister.
 
Koo explained the change was made at the request of the U.S. side, which opted to be represented by the Treasury and the USTR. The industry minister will still meet U.S. officials separately, he noted.
 
Koo said the special meeting of economic ministers was called urgently to coordinate the new administration’s strategy ahead of the talks.
 
“All relevant ministers responsible for trade in the new administration have now been appointed,” he said. “We held the meeting to share the direction of our negotiations with the United States and to discuss strategy.”
 
He declined to disclose the details of Korea’s proposal, citing strategic confidentiality. However, he stressed the urgency of the situation, noting that the two sides face an informal deadline of Aug. 1.
 
“We don’t have much time left,” he said. “All related ministries will work as one team, drawing up a detailed plan and making a full-scale response with the national interest and practicality in mind.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
