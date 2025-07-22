 North Korea discharges water from border dam twice without notice between June-July: Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea discharges water from border dam twice without notice between June-July: Seoul

Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 18:15
Water from the upper Imjin River is released at the Gunnam Flood Control Dam in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi on the afternoon of June 25. [YONHAP]

Water from the upper Imjin River is released at the Gunnam Flood Control Dam in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi on the afternoon of June 25. [YONHAP]

 
North Korea appears to have released water from a dam near the inter-Korean border twice between June and July, both times without prior notice to South Korea, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
 
North Korea discharged water from the Hwanggang Dam, located upstream on the Imjin River, which flows across the inter-Korean border, on June 25 and again on July 18 without prior notice to the South, the ministry official said.
 

Related Article

 
The official also reiterated Seoul's call for North Korea to provide prior notice before releasing water from the border dam, citing "humanitarian" concerns.
 
An unannounced discharge from the Hwanggang Dam in September 2009 caused flooding in the South Korean border city of Yeoncheon, leaving six residents dead or missing.
 
"The government is monitoring the situation regarding North Korea's water discharge while closely cooperating with relevant agencies to prevent any damage to border areas from heavy rains," the official noted.
 
As of early Tuesday, the water level under Pilseung Bridge, located downstream on the Imjin River just below the inter-Korean border, stood at 1.08 meters.
 
A water level of 7.5 meters or higher triggers the lowest of the four alert levels in the area's crisis management system.
 
In late 2009, the North agreed to provide prior notice before discharging water from the dam. The regime sent such notices intermittently in 2010 and 2013, but has not issued any since.

Yonhap
tags North Korea dam Imjin River

More in North Korea

North Korea discharges water from border dam twice without notice between June-July: Seoul

North Korea to build third 5,000-ton destroyer by next October

South Korean spy agency halts broadcasts targeting North Korea as Seoul ramps up peace efforts

Seoul reviewing measures to improve ties with Pyongyang following report on individual trips to North

North Korea issues weather alert as heavy rains pound northern region

Related Stories

Mine sweepers

Unclaimed bodies in rivers probably came from North Korea

South Korea asks North Korea for advance notice of dam release as 'humanitarian matter'

Agency didn't see rains coming, now they won't stop

Unannounced dam water discharge by North Korea prompts safety alerts from South Korean authorities
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)