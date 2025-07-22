 Ex-PM Han booked for alleged perjury over martial law attempt
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Ex-PM Han booked for alleged perjury over martial law attempt

Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 18:20
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivers a public address as then acting President, at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 1. [NEWS1]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivers a public address as then acting President, at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on May 1. [NEWS1]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been booked on charges of giving false testimony regarding details of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law, legal sources said Tuesday.
 
Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team recently booked the former prime minister after suspecting he lied during testimony to the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly, according to the sources.
 
In his testimonies, Han claimed he was not aware of the existence of Yoon's martial law declaration in printed form until after the decree was lifted and only later discovered a copy of it in his pocket.

Related Article

 
The special counsel team, however, has reportedly secured surveillance camera footage showing Han picking up what appear to be copies of the martial law declaration and Yoon's address to the nation from the Cabinet meeting room at the presidential office.
 
Han was one of several Cabinet members Yoon called to his office shortly before he declared martial law.
 
The former prime minister has also been suspected of aiding and abetting Yoon's bid to impose martial law in December and creating a false declaration document after the event to enhance its legitimacy.
 

yonhap
tags Han Duck-soo

More in Politics

Ex-PM Han booked for alleged perjury over martial law attempt

Presidential secretary resigns over controversial remarks defending martial law

Lee likely to appoint gender minister nominee despite mounting criticism

President slams 'thoughtless' actions of public officials during fatal flooding

Lee Jae Myung's trial on payments to North Korea postponed

Related Stories

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to present 2025 budget, marking 11-year shift in tradition

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announces presidential bid

Han Duck-soo announces resignation from public office

Han Duck-soo vows constitutional reform to unify nation as key policy

Prime Minister Han returns as acting president after court dismisses impeachment

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)