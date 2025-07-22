Lee likely to appoint gender minister nominee despite mounting criticism

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday requested that the National Assembly send a confirmation hearing report for the gender minister nominee, Kang Sun-woo, his office said, signaling his intent to proceed with her appointment despite mounting public criticism.A confirmation hearing for Kang, a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, was held July 14, but the main opposition People Power Party has refused to adopt the report by the initial deadline set for Saturday, citing allegations of workplace abuses during her time at the Assembly.With the deadline now passed, Lee formally requested that the Assembly submit the report by Thursday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.The move is widely interpreted as a sign that Lee will proceed with Kang's appointment, despite a series of accusations that she mistreated former parliamentary aides and abused her authority as a lawmaker.Under the confirmation hearing law, if the National Assembly fails to submit the hearing report by the initial deadline, the president can request its submission within a designated period of up to 10 days.If the Assembly still does not comply within that timeframe, the president may proceed with the appointment unilaterally.Yonhap