President Lee designates six regions as special disaster zones after rains
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 20:09
President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday designated six regions severely impacted by recent torrential rains as special disaster zones, enabling them to receive additional government assistance for recovery efforts.
The areas include Gapyeong in Gyeonggi, Seosan and Yesan County in South Chungcheong, Damyang County in South Jeolla, and Sancheong and Hapcheon counties in South Gyeongsang, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a statement.
“President Lee instructed officials to provide all possible administrative support to help residents return to their daily lives as quickly as possible,” Kang said. “He also ordered that disaster-related administrative procedures be expedited.”
As designated special disaster zones, these local governments will be eligible for increased central government funding for restoration projects. Residents affected by the floods will also benefit from tax payment deferrals and reductions in public utility charges, Kang added.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)