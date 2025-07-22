 Presidential secretary resigns over controversial remarks defending martial law
Presidential secretary resigns over controversial remarks defending martial law

Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 18:11
Kang Jun-wook [DONGGUK UNIVERSITY]

Kang Jun-wook, the presidential secretary for national integration, stepped down Tuesday, the presidential office said, amid controversy over his remarks defending former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.
 
Kang was appointed by President Lee Jae Myung in mid-July to the post to gather public opinion and draft policies aimed at fostering social unity, but has faced growing pressure to resign over his past controversial remarks.
 
In a book published in March, Kang wrote that Yoon had viewed martial law as a means to express his frustration with the political gridlock and argued that framing the move as an act of insurrection amounted to inciting the public.

Kang has also faced criticism for earlier Facebook posts in which he echoed Japan's claims that its 1910-45 colonial rule helped modernize Korea and denied that wartime forced labor took place.
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung acknowledged the mounting public concern, saying President Lee accepted the secretary's resignation.
 
"There was strong public criticism that his actions did not align with the governing philosophy and principles of the administration," the spokesperson told reporters. "In response, Kang expressed his intention to take responsibility for his missteps and sincerely apologize to the public by voluntarily stepping down."

