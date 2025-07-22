More in Social Affairs

Movies, DJs and an infinity pool: Seoul to begin 'Hangang Festival' for the 2025 summer season

Death toll after Korea's heavy rains rises to 19 as authorities continue relief efforts

Murder by gaslighting? Drowning in 2019 a tale of abuse, infidelity and homicide

Evacuated residents spend sleepless night as police defuse bombs found in home of shooting suspect

Persecute me but leave others out of it, pleads ex-President Yoon