Death toll after Korea's heavy rains rises to 19 as authorities continue relief efforts
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 09:35
The death toll from the heavy rains that swept across Korea from July 16 to 20 has risen to 19, with nine people still missing, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s daily report on Tuesday. The figure is up by one from the previous day’s count.
Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, reported the highest number of deaths at 10, mostly caused by landslides. Other fatalities occurred in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, with three deaths; Seosan, South Chungcheong, with two; and one each in Osan and Pocheon, Gyeonggi; Dangjin, South Chungcheong; and Gwangju.
Four people remain missing in Sancheong, four in Gapyeong and one in Gwangju.
A total of more than 14,000 residents have been displaced due to the torrential rains. As of Tuesday, 2,549 people from 1,282 residences across 12 cities and provinces were still unable to return home.
The rains caused 6,752 reported cases of damage to homes, roads and bridges. Of these, 2,976 cases, or 44 percent, have received emergency repairs. Recovery efforts continue on 3,776 cases, with authorities expecting the number of reported damages to increase as assessments proceed.
Authorities have provided psychological services in 349 cases and conducted 427 counseling sessions for residents affected by the disaster. Relief supplies delivered so far include 4,429 emergency, cooking and temporary shelter kits; 2,309 blankets; 990 temporary shelters; and approximately 82,097 essential goods.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)