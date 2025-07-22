 Death toll after Korea's heavy rains rises to 19 as authorities continue relief efforts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Death toll after Korea's heavy rains rises to 19 as authorities continue relief efforts

Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 09:35
A resident looks at the damaged strawberry greenhouses in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, on July 21. In Sancheong, where the damage was most severe, agricultural facilities such as plastic greenhouses for strawberry farming were heavily damaged by the rains. [YONHAP]

A resident looks at the damaged strawberry greenhouses in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, on July 21. In Sancheong, where the damage was most severe, agricultural facilities such as plastic greenhouses for strawberry farming were heavily damaged by the rains. [YONHAP]

 
The death toll from the heavy rains that swept across Korea from July 16 to 20 has risen to 19, with nine people still missing, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety’s daily report on Tuesday. The figure is up by one from the previous day’s count.
 
Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, reported the highest number of deaths at 10, mostly caused by landslides. Other fatalities occurred in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, with three deaths; Seosan, South Chungcheong, with two; and one each in Osan and Pocheon, Gyeonggi; Dangjin, South Chungcheong; and Gwangju.
 

Related Article

 
Four people remain missing in Sancheong, four in Gapyeong and one in Gwangju.
 
A total of more than 14,000 residents have been displaced due to the torrential rains. As of Tuesday, 2,549 people from 1,282 residences across 12 cities and provinces were still unable to return home.
 
The rains caused 6,752 reported cases of damage to homes, roads and bridges. Of these, 2,976 cases, or 44 percent, have received emergency repairs. Recovery efforts continue on 3,776 cases, with authorities expecting the number of reported damages to increase as assessments proceed.
 
A plastic greenhouse for strawberry farming in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, is seen heavily damaged on July 21 by the rains. [YONHAP]

A plastic greenhouse for strawberry farming in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang, is seen heavily damaged on July 21 by the rains. [YONHAP]

 
Authorities have provided psychological services in 349 cases and conducted 427 counseling sessions for residents affected by the disaster. Relief supplies delivered so far include 4,429 emergency, cooking and temporary shelter kits; 2,309 blankets; 990 temporary shelters; and approximately 82,097 essential goods.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags torrential rain damage heavy rain death toll

More in Social Affairs

Movies, DJs and an infinity pool: Seoul to begin 'Hangang Festival' for the 2025 summer season

Death toll after Korea's heavy rains rises to 19 as authorities continue relief efforts

Murder by gaslighting? Drowning in 2019 a tale of abuse, infidelity and homicide

Evacuated residents spend sleepless night as police defuse bombs found in home of shooting suspect

Persecute me but leave others out of it, pleads ex-President Yoon

Related Stories

Korea's Cultural heritage hit hard by torrential rains

Death toll reaches 33 from heavy rain, 10 still missing

Buyeo governor dodges punch from angry owner of flooded shop

Heavy rains trigger worries about further crop price hikes

Torrential rainfall leaves 5 dead or missing, massive damage in its wake
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)