Movies, DJs and an infinity pool: Seoul to begin 'Hangang Festival' for the 2025 summer season
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 10:15
This summer, Seoul is turning the Han River into the city’s biggest playground.
From July 26 to Aug. 24, the “2025 Hangang Festival_Summer” will take over the riverfront with a packed lineup of water fights, floating movies, DJ sets and even an all-night K-drama marathon — all designed to help residents escape the relentless heat without breaking the bank.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday that this year’s theme, “Affordable, Refreshing and Passionate Summer Escape,” comes with 18 programs spread across 10 Han River parks, stretching the festival to 30 days — longer than previous years — in anticipation of an early and intense heat wave.
At Nanji Hangang Park, festivalgoers can float in an infinity pool overlooking the river or drift on tubes at “Hangang Cinema Pongdang,” a floating movie theater running for two days on July 26 and 27.
Adrenaline seekers can test their balance at the “Log Rolling” competition on July 31 and Aug. 1. This water sports game involves the participants trying to maintain their balance on a floating log. Organizers said they’ll help beginners and teach them some tricks before joining in the competition.
On Aug. 9 to 10, “Hangang Music Pongdang” will let swimmers groove to live music in the water. Entry fees are modest — just 1,000 won ($0.70) to 3,000 won — with no advance reservations required.
Mangwon Hangang Park’s Seoul Battleship Park will offer water slides, kiddie pools and air bouncers, while Yeouido’s Mulbit Stage will mix water gun battles with live performances. Here, a water festival titled “Hangang Bus Splash” will showcase DJs and dance crews every Saturday evening, with gear like water guns and ponchos available for rent.
For a more laid-back vibe, Yanghwa Hangang Park will host the “Hangang Summer Music Picnic” on Aug. 1 and 2, featuring a floating stage illuminated by 2,000 candles. For big fans of K-dramas, an overnight screening of the popular director’s cut version of "I’m Sorry, I Love You” (2024), will run for 369 minutes straight at Seoul Battleship Park — no sleep, no shame. This remastered version is a six-part series and features heartthrob So Ji-sub and Lim Soo-jung.
Details are available on the festival’s official website — festival.seoul.go.kr/hangang — and social media channels.
Park Jin-young, head of Seoul’s Future Hangang Headquarters, said the city aimed to deliver “an affordable, joyful, and safe summer escape” for all residents.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
