Police searching for employee who allegedly stole $360,000 from Jeju currency exchange

Police in Jeju are investigating the theft of nearly 500 million won ($360,000) in cash from a currency exchange, with an employee identified as the primary suspect.According to Jeju Seobu Police Precinct on Tuesday, authorities are tracking down a man in his 20s who allegedly stole approximately 470 million won from the business.The suspect was working at the exchange located in Nohyeong-dong, Jeju City, on Sunday when he reportedly told a colleague that “the owner asked me to collect the money.” He then placed the cash from the safe into a paper bag and fled the scene at around 3:40 p.m.Investigators suspect he headed straight to Jeju International Airport and escaped to another region on the mainland shortly after the taking the money.Police launched a search following a report from the exchange and are now expanding their investigation to determine the suspect’s route and whether he acted alone.BY JEONG JAE-HONG [ [email protected]