Police searching for employee who allegedly stole $360,000 from Jeju currency exchange

Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 12:01
Jeju Seobu Police Precinct [YONHAP]

Police in Jeju are investigating the theft of nearly 500 million won ($360,000) in cash from a currency exchange, with an employee identified as the primary suspect.
 
According to Jeju Seobu Police Precinct on Tuesday, authorities are tracking down a man in his 20s who allegedly stole approximately 470 million won from the business.
 

The suspect was working at the exchange located in Nohyeong-dong, Jeju City, on Sunday when he reportedly told a colleague that “the owner asked me to collect the money.” He then placed the cash from the safe into a paper bag and fled the scene at around 3:40 p.m.
 
Investigators suspect he headed straight to Jeju International Airport and escaped to another region on the mainland shortly after the taking the money.
 
Police launched a search following a report from the exchange and are now expanding their investigation to determine the suspect’s route and whether he acted alone.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
