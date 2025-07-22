Poorly managed campsites remain vulnerable to flooding, landslides
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 13:11
The recent deadly landslide at a campsite in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, has spotlighted the lack of oversight and safety regulations in Korea’s booming camping industry. Experts warn that thousands of sites remain vulnerable to flooding and landslides due to poor management, understaffed inspections and insufficient refund protections during extreme weather.
A campsite in Mail-ri, Jojong-myeon, Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi, was buried in mud and debris after 198 millimeters (7.8 inches) of torrential rain triggered a landslide on Sunday, leaving it unrecognizable.
A bridge leading into the area was completely washed away by floodwaters, and the remnants of buildings were being swept into the river. On the mountain road across the river, signs warning of falling rocks had been set up.
“There was a lot of grass near the affected area, and we had been leveling the ground with an excavator on the owner’s instructions,” said a 54-year-old campsite employee shortly after being rescued.
Experts warn that urgent safety improvements are needed, as many campsites in Korea are concentrated in valleys and mountainous areas prone to floods and landslides. There are 4,323 registered campsites nationwide, according to the Korea Tourism Organization.
“The camping industry has seen rapid growth since the pandemic, but there are still many areas that lack solid foundations,” said Lee Hoon, a professor of tourism at Hanyang University.
Under current law, campsites are managed through a local government registration and licensing system. Following a 2015 glamping site fire in Ganghwa County, Incheon, that killed five people, the Tourism Promotion Act was revised to strengthen safety regulations.
To operate a campsite, businesses must install safety facilities that meet legal standards before applying for registration. Local governments are tasked with monitoring registered sites and inspecting unregistered ones.
But a lack of personnel poses limits. In Gapyeong County, which has 298 campsites, only two staff members are assigned to oversee them.
“We inspect sites daily across an area larger than Seoul,” a Gapyeong County tourism official said. “Staffing is based on the number of registered residents, not the actual population present, so we’re always short on manpower.”
Illegal campsites remain a headache for authorities. The Gyeonggi Provincial Special Judicial Police are cracking down on operators who alter forested land without permits or run unregistered sites.
A total of 11 illegal camping cases were uncovered in 2022, 15 in 2023 and 10 in 2024, according to the Gyeonggi Provincial Special Judicial Police. Some operators were even caught cutting down trees to build facilities.
Unregistered campsites typically lack insurance, making compensation difficult in the event of an accident.
“When we go on site, most owners say things like, ‘Why are you only cracking down on us?’ or ‘I didn’t know,’” said an official from the agency. “We encounter many sites where the owners clearly have no awareness of safety.”
Another issue is the widespread refusal to refund reservations even during severe weather. On Naver’s camping community page on Tuesday, many posts voiced frustration over having to go on trips despite heavy rain warnings because operators would not issue refunds.
One user wrote, “There’s a campsite that openly says it won’t offer refunds even for natural disasters. Can I get help if I report this to the Korea Consumer Agency?”
“Even during a heavy rain warning, all I hear from the owners is, ‘Our campsite is fine,’” wrote another user.
A total of 327 campsite-related complaints were filed over the past five years, according to the Korea Consumer Agency. Of those, 75.2 percent — or 246 cases — were related to refunds, and of the refund-related complaints, 61 cases were tied to weather or natural disasters.
Consumer dispute resolution guidelines say that in cases of force majeure, such as natural disasters, cancellations are eligible for a full refund even on the day of use. However, the policy is not legally binding.
Experts say that regulations should be tightened in disaster situations like heavy rain alerts, or that the industry should voluntarily adopt reasonable refund policies. They also urge consumers to check cancellation policies in advance and avoid camping in dangerous conditions.
“Safety is the top priority, so people should be able to reschedule or cancel their bookings,” said Lee. “Ideally, reasonable refund standards should be set through agreement among operators before the government steps in with regulations.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
