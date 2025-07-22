More in Social Affairs

Poorly managed campsites remain vulnerable to flooding, landslides

Police searching for employee who allegedly stole $360,000 from Jeju currency exchange

Movies, DJs and an infinity pool: Seoul to begin 'Hangang Festival' for the 2025 summer season

Death toll after Korea's heavy rains rises to 19 as authorities continue relief efforts

Murder by gaslighting? Drowning in 2019 a tale of abuse, infidelity and homicide