Prosecutors again demand 4 years for Tzuyang blackmailer GooJeYeok
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 21:01
Prosecutors again demanded a four-year prison sentence for YouTuber GooJeYeok, whose real name is Lee Jun-hee, during an appeals trial for blackmailing popular mukbang (eating show) creator Tzuyang.
At the final hearing held by the Suwon District Court’s Criminal Division on Tuesday, prosecutors said, "It is questionable whether he truly feels remorse."
“The defendant has completely denied the charges throughout the investigation, the first trial and the appeal, and even filed a false accusation complaint against the victim, amounting to secondary harm," the prosecution said.
The defense council for GooJeYeok argued for acquittal, saying the defendant did not personally meet Tzuyang, whose real name is Park Jeong-won, or make direct monetary demands that would constitute blackmail.
GooJeYeok's lawyer claimed the case began with a tip-off “from a third party who harbored ill feelings toward the defendant, with manipulated dates and contents, and was triggered by another YouTuber.”
“While it may be difficult to make a fair judgment on someone already condemned by public opinion, if the court does not assess this case accurately, the truth will be buried," the lawyer added.
In his final statement, GooJeYeok said, “Even if the court disagrees with my lawyer and finds me guilty, I ask that you allow me the opportunity to compensate the victim for the harm caused.”
Prosecutors also upheld their original sentencing requests for other defendants.
They sought a three-year prison term for YouTuber Jujak Gambyulsa, real name Jeon Guk-jin, who was tried alongside GooJeYeok, as in the first trial.
They also requested two years in prison for Caracula, whose real name is Lee Se-wook, and one year for Crocodile, real name Choi Il-hwan, for aiding and abetting.
For a lawyer surnamed Choi, indicted for his involvement in the case, prosecutors also reiterated their initial demand of a five-year prison sentence.
In the first trial, the court sentenced Jujak Gambyulsa and Caracula to one year in prison, suspended for three years. Crocodile was fined 5 million won ($3,600), and lawyer Choi received a two-year prison term.
GooJeYeok and Jujak Gambyulsa were indicted in August 2024 on charges of extorting 55 million won (approximately $40,000) from Tzuyang, who has over 10 million subscribers, in February 2023. They threatened to expose alleged tax evasion and private matters unless she paid them.
Caracula and Crocodile allegedly encouraged GooJeYeok to extort money from Tzuyang, suggesting that it would be more profitable than uploading a video about her.
The lawyer in the conspiracy reportedly met Tzuyang’s former boyfriend and ex-agency CEO in October 2021 while representing a restaurant that the ex-boyfriend had sued. During the civil case, Choi is alleged to have discovered and passed on personal information about Tzuyang and her former boyfriend’s past cohabitation to GooJeYeok.
The appellate ruling for GooJeYeok and the other defendants is scheduled for Sept. 5.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)