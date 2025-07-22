 Sellers of celebrity flight information referred to prosecutors
Sellers of celebrity flight information referred to prosecutors

Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 15:05
Boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

A group of individuals who illegally obtained and sold the flight information of celebrities including boy band BTS has been referred to prosecutors.
 
Three people, including a foreign airline employee, were referred to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on charges including violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, the Cyber Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Tuesday.
 

The employee allegedly obtained flight information for celebrities such as BTS and sold it to brokers in exchange for money.
 
The brokers then sold the information via public chat rooms and direct messages on social media platforms, according to the police.
 
In response to the leak of flight information involving BTS, the group’s agency formed a task force and identified the broker behind the transactions. The agency then filed a police complaint against the individual.
 
Police said they arrested the employee in February and apprehended two accomplices in March as part of an ongoing investigation.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
