Shooting suspect gave detailed bomb-making testimony, police say
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 19:33
In detailed testimony after his arrest, a shooting suspect told investigators that he had assembled an explosive device defused by authorities at home, wiring together 14 containers of thinner, using cotton “so that it catches fire easily,” and powering it with store-bought batteries.
He even ran tests in advance to make sure it would ignite properly.
Police said Tuesday that the suspect gave the detailed testimony during questioning after being arrested by police early Monday.
The suspect gave meticulous details, police said, describing how the timer on the device was set to avoid detonation before noon on Monday.
Yet he issued a grim warning: “There are multiple triggering mechanisms, and it would be dangerous if someone unfamiliar with the setup tampered with it.”
He even offered the police strange reassurance: “It won’t explode if you enter through the front door. It’s safe.”
The suspect also told investigators he had served in an artillery unit during his military service, where he handled explosives. However, he insisted that he had not learned how to make or install homemade explosives in the military, but rather through the internet.
The Yeonsu Police Precinct in Incheon on Monday requested an arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of murder, violating the Act on the Safety Control of Firearms, Swords and Explosives and attempted arson of an inhabited structure.
Although a pretrial detention hearing was held at the Incheon District Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect refused to appear.
“He said the motive was ‘family discord,’ but has avoided providing specifics,” a police official said. “He also appears to have lost the will to live, so we plan to bring in a criminal profiler to help clarify the motive.”
Police are also considering convening a personal information disclosure committee to decide whether to release the suspect’s identity.
Meanwhile, the National Forensic Service has provided a preliminary verbal opinion to police, stating that the victim, the suspect’s son, likely died from damage to internal organs caused by gunshot wounds to the right chest and left abdomen.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM CHANG-YONG, KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)