Trump administration proposes new refundable visa integrity fee for nonimmigrant visa applicants

Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 15:58
The Donald Trump administration plans to introduce a new refundable “visa integrity fee” of at least $250 for most nonimmigrant visa applicants, including students and workers, in an effort to curb illegal immigration — a move critics say may function as a de facto surcharge due to its complex refund process.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to introduce the fee for nonimmigrant visa applicants, including students and workers, according to a report by CNN on Monday. It will apply to most nonimmigrant visa categories, such as tourists and business visitors with B-1 and B-2 visas, students with F or M visas, work visas with H-1B or H-4 types, and exchange visitors with J visas.
The fee will be adjusted annually for inflation and charged upon approval of the visa. The measure falls under the “One Big Beautiful Border Act,” a policy implemented on July 4 to curb illegal immigration and bolster revenue. An exact start date for the new fee has yet to be announced.
The DHS said it is “coordinating across departments for swift implementation.”
Though labeled a fee, the amount is technically refundable if the visitor departs the country without overstaying their visa by more than five days or engaging in illegal employment.
American immigration attorney Stephen Brown characterized the fee as a “refundable security deposit” in a CNN report, adding, “In terms of the purpose of the fee, it’s hard to say.”
Concerns, however, arise over the complexity of the refund process due to lack of clarity over how the process actually works.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicted that the refund rate will likely be low due to the procedural difficulties and projected that the Trump administration could collect approximately $28.9 billion in revenue from 2025 to 2034 through this fee alone.
The new fee will be charged in addition to the existing $6 I-94 arrival and departure record fee, which the new tax bill raises to $24. Foreign nationals applying for a visa will now face at least $268 in added costs.
Short-term visitors entering the United States under the Visa Waiver Program via the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) are exempt from the visa integrity fee, as they are not required to obtain a visa. However, the ESTA fee will rise from $21 to $34 under the OBBBA.
The U.S. travel industry has voiced opposition to the new charge.
“This fee, which will be at least $250 and comes on top of existing visa fees, adds an unnecessary financial barrier for international visitors,” said Erik Hansen, senior vice president of government relations for the U.S. Travel Association.
He called the new fee “a giant leap backward.”
