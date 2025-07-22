Because we're like family...
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 20:30
Controversy continues over the Democratic Party’s defense of gender equality and family minister nominee Kang Sun-woo, despite mounting allegations of abusive conduct. Critics say the administration is prioritizing political loyalty over public accountability, especially as Kang remains a sitting lawmaker. Remarks by party leaders, such as Moon Jin-seok’s claim that “abuse by lawmakers is different,” have further fueled public backlash. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
