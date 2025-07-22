100 days until APEC summit: Time for Korea to prove its readiness

With 100 days remaining until the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, set to begin on Oct. 31 in Gyeongju, concerns are growing over whether Korea is adequately prepared to host one of the most important diplomatic events of the year.APEC, which includes the United States, China, and 19 other Pacific Rim economies, is an annual forum where leaders gather to discuss regional economic cooperation. This year marks Korea’s third time hosting the summit, following meetings in Seoul in 1991 and Busan in 2005.The Korean government hopes the summit will mark the resumption of high-level diplomacy following a prolonged political vacuum caused by the presidential impeachment earlier this year. It is also seen as a chance to restore Korea’s international standing. President Lee Jae Myung’s administration anticipates the attendance of major world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Alongside the main summit, events such as the Finance Ministers’ Meeting, the APEC CEO Summit and a business advisory council session are also planned.Despite these ambitions, preparations appear to be behind schedule.Only on July 14 did the presidential office send formal invitations to APEC leaders, a notably late start given that heads of state typically confirm their schedules months in advance. Construction work at the main venue, the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Center in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, remains incomplete, with remodeling reportedly just over 30 percent finished. The venue for the official banquet, considered a highlight of the summit, has only recently completed basic groundwork. Although the government aims to finish construction by September, delays could impact both logistics and presummit events.Accommodation is another concern. While 35 top-tier rooms are being added to 12 major hotels in the area, they are unlikely to meet the demand of up to 7,700 expected participants. As a result, embassies in Seoul are scrambling to secure alternative lodging. Speculation has even emerged that, should U.S. President Donald Trump attend, a U.S. aircraft carrier stationed in the East Sea could serve as his accommodation.Transport logistics for leaders who operate on tightly controlled schedules are also critical, yet details remain vague. Human resources present another challenge. On July 14, the city of Gyeongju signed an agreement with a language and culture nongovernmental organization to provide real-time telephone interpretation services. However, the central government is still in the process of recruiting volunteers and support staff. Applications close on July 25, and final selections will be announced in early September, leaving little time for training.Korea’s experience with the 2023 World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum, North Jeolla, which was marred by insufficient preparation and infrastructure, serves as a stark warning. That event had to be suspended midway and drew widespread international criticism.The government cannot afford a repeat. With just 100 days remaining, excuses such as the recent political transition or ongoing global challenges will not suffice. The scale and significance of the APEC summit demand thorough preparation and flawless execution. Korea must rise to the occasion, not only to ensure a successful summit but also to demonstrate its capacity for global leadership.