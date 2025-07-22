Tuesday's fortune: Meaningful progress begins with balanced energy
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Age is life’s badge of honor.
🔹 You may play a central, respected role.
🔹 The more, the better — abundance serves you.
🔹 Make even one ally your own.
🔹 Your authority or scope may expand.
🔹 Your social network could flourish today.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Strong | 🧭 North
🔹 Emotional give-and-take will be rewarding.
🔹 Age is but a number today.
🔹 A good financial opportunity may come.
🔹 Conversations are likely to flow well.
🔹 A person or object may truly win your heart.
🔹 Balance work and love in harmony.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You’ll feel the joy of simply being alive.
🔹 A cheerful, energetic day awaits.
🔹 Open, warm communication is likely.
🔹 Projects may gain momentum.
🔹 Your talents will shine through.
🔹 Expect recognition or image boosts.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Invest where there's growth potential.
🔹 Reflect on what “in your arms” truly means.
🔹 Financial concerns may weigh on you.
🔹 Mistrust may cloud your outlook.
🔹 Don’t go head-on — take a softer path.
🔹 Remember: nothing in life is truly free.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Life may bloom with happiness today.
🔹 Dreams do come true.
🔹 Awaited news or progress may arrive.
🔹 Luck is on your side.
🔹 Small joys will feel deeply satisfying.
🔹 Capture today’s memories in photos.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Cloudy | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid cold foods.
🔹 Stay indoors during the heat of day.
🔹 Eat well despite a lack of appetite.
🔹 Ask for directions — even on familiar roads.
🔹 Reality may differ from your plans.
🔹 New worries might emerge unexpectedly.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 News from relatives may reach you.
🔹 You may have an outing or appointment.
🔹 New info or meetings could arise.
🔹 Adapt swiftly to changing circumstances.
🔹 Broaden your interest in international matters.
🔹 Time spent with friends will lift your mood.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Put plans into motion.
🔹 Happy spending on something uplifting.
🔹 Embrace trends with an open mind.
🔹 You can have both principle and benefit.
🔹 Teamwork beats solo efforts today.
🔹 Watch a film or enjoy music.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t sweat the small stuff.
🔹 Make sacrifices for bigger goals.
🔹 Take time to reflect on your life’s direction.
🔹 Blend in rather than take the lead.
🔹 Efforts may feel unrewarded — stay steady.
🔹 Put some care into your fashion today.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Look nearby before seeking afar.
🔹 Eat seafood — seaweed, kelp, fish.
🔹 The afternoon may prove more fruitful.
🔹 Your plans may diverge from results.
🔹 Don’t abandon what you’ve started.
🔹 Invest time in strengthening connections.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Life itself is a profitable venture.
🔹 Focus on today — not tomorrow.
🔹 You may find financial or practical opportunity.
🔹 Financial luck rises — consider investing.
🔹 An agreement or promise may form.
🔹 You may spend, but profits could follow.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Let go of favoritism or bias.
🔹 Avoid thinking you’re the only option.
🔹 Time your decisions wisely.
🔹 Stir up healthy competition.
🔹 High-flying dreams bring distant vision.
🔹 Don’t focus too narrowly — zoom out.
🔹 Jealousy holds you back — release it.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
