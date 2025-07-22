Rival pitchers Kim Kwang-hyun, Ryu Hyun-jin may face off for first time
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 13:39
Two of Korea’s top left-handed pitchers, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Hanwha Eagles and Kim Kwang-hyun of the SSG Landers, may be set to start against each other for the first time in their careers in the KBO.
The two aces, who have become synonymous with Korean baseball in the past two decades, both took the mound on Sunday — Ryu against the KT Wiz in Suwon, Gyeonggi, and Kim against the Doosan Bears in Incheon.
Ryu threw 5 scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 3, picking up his sixth win of the 2025 season to improve to 6-4. The Eagles swept the three-game series and extended their winning streak to nine.
Kim also delivered a strong performance, allowing 4 hits and 1 run while striking out 9 over 6 innings, although the Landers lost 2-1.
With both players starting on the same day, attention has turned to the possibility a face-off when the Eagles and Landers meet in Daejeon on Saturday.
The two pitchers, born a year apart — Ryu in 1987 and Kim in 1988 — have long been compared.
Ryu debuted with the Eagles in 2006 and won 18 games that season, earning both MVP and Rookie of the Year.
He racked up 98 wins in the KBO before moving to the MLB, where he earned 78 wins with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. He returned to the Eagles last year.
Kim debuted with the SK Wyverns, now called the Landers, in 2007 and amassed 136 wins before joining the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020. He went 10-7 over two seasons before returning to the KBO in 2022.
The two have never started against each other in the KBO or MLB, despite having played for nearly 20 years as rivals,
They've faced off only in exhibition games — the 2010 All-Star Game and a 2011 preseason game. A potential regular season matchup in May 2010 was canceled due to rain.
This time may be different. Eagles manager Kim Kyung-moon and Landers manager Lee Sung-yong have both said they will maintain their planned rotations and not adjust schedules based on the opposing team’s lineup, increasing the likelihood of the long-awaited showdown.
When asked about the potential matchup, Ryu appeared cautious.
“With all this rain lately, the sky needs to help us out,” he said on Sunday in Suwon. “But regardless of who is pitching on the other side, I focus only on the batters. If I pay attention to the opposing pitcher, it can affect my game. I think it’s the same for Kwang-hyun.”
