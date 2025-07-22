Kim Kyung-moon, Yang Hyeon-jong chase history in close of KBO season

High-flying Eagles on verge of franchise history

Giants' Lee collects 2 hits in return to leadoff spot, Rays' Kim steals 2 bags

'Pikki Pikki' cheerleader rumored to be in relationship with Kiwoom Heroes baseball player

Rival pitchers Kim Kwang-hyun, Ryu Hyun-jin may face off for first time

Related Stories

Ryu Hyun-jin pitches four innings of preseason baseball in Hanwha Eagles return

A very expensive jersey

Hanwha Eagles take flight to lead KBO for first time in 10 years

Hanwha Eagles notch eight in a row with 3-1 win over Samsung Lions

Hanwha's No. 99 Ryu Hyun-jin could be coming home