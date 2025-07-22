China's football playing robots reign supreme at RoboCup in Brazil
Published: 22 Jul. 2025, 15:10 Updated: 22 Jul. 2025, 15:44
In the world of robot sports, China isn't just playing the game — it's rewriting the rules.
At this year’s RoboCup in Salvador, Brazil, Chinese humanoid robots ran, kicked and punched their way to victory, in the adult-size humanoid robot division, showing the world what it looks like when state-backed tech meets sci-fi ambition.
The RoboCup 2025 took place from Thursday to Sunday.
Tsinghua University defeated China Agricultural University 5-2 in the final match. From the outset, the playing field was tilted in China’s favor — of the four teams in the division, three were from China. Even the sole U.S. team used a Chinese-made robot, underlining China’s overwhelming presence in the competition.
RoboCup was launched in 1997 with the ambitious vision for the “development of robotic soccer players, which can beat a human World Cup champion team” by 2050.
While China’s dreams of global football dominance remain unfulfilled in real-world sports, it has steadily positioned itself as the global standard in robot football.
China’s growing dominance in robot sports is backed by heavy investment and government-led initiatives. In April, a humanoid robot named Tiangong — standing at 180 centimeters (5.9 feet) tall and weighing 55 kilograms (121 pounds) — completed a half-marathon in Beijing in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 42 seconds. Of the 21 Chinese robots that entered the race, six finished.
In May, Hangzhou hosted the world’s first humanoid robot combat competition. Unitree, one of China’s leading robotics firms, supplied its G1 humanoid as the official competition robot. Despite some glitches — including an accidental attack on a referee — the tournament provided valuable data for future development, according to the company.
China is now preparing for an even larger event: the World Humanoid Robot Games slated for Aug. 14 to 17 in Beijing. Promoted as a “Robot Olympics,” the event will include 100-meter and 400-meter sprints, hurdles, football and martial arts.
“The United States remains the global leader in industrial robotics, but China is catching up fast,” said Han Jea-kweon, a professor of robotics at Hanyang University who attended RoboCup. “In the United States, the private sector drives the industry, especially around expanding value in factory settings. In China, where the government leads, the focus is on public-facing arenas like robot sports.”
Han added that while China's aggressive approach also reflects state-driven performance goals, competitive robot sports reveal a country’s real-time technological capabilities.
“Robot sports are the most unfiltered stage for showcasing today’s practical robotics,” he said. “Balanced development between sports and industry is key.”
Meanwhile, Korea’s Pusan National University took first place in RoboCup’s @Home League, which tests robots’ ability to navigate household environments like kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms — assisting guests, carrying luggage and clearing dishes. This marks the university’s third win in the category, following victories in 2021 and 2023.
“Competitions like RoboCup have a major influence on the robotics industry,” said Yi Seung-joon, professor of electrical and electronic engineering at Pusan National University. “In the case of the @Home League, many companies are accelerating development to apply these technologies in real-world products.”
RoboCup 2026 will be held in Incheon from June 30 to July 6 next year.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
