Board remains undecided on Samsung Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong's reinstatement
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 19:10
Lee Chan-hee, chairman of Samsung Group's independent corporate compliance oversight committee, said on Wednesday that Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong should return as the company’s registered director now that he no longer faces legal risks.
Lee Jae-yong was acquitted by the Supreme Court on July 17 of all charges related to the 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.
“Many committee members agree that, in terms of responsible management, it is time for Executive Chairman Lee to return as a registered director,” Lee Chan-hee told reporters ahead of a regular committee meeting at Samsung Life Insurance’s office in southern Seoul on Wednesday. “Personally, I believe his return to the board should happen without delay.”
Lee Chan-hee also said Samsung must pursue “bold, aggressive management” now that the executive chairman has emerged from a prolonged legal battle.
“That’s the only way Samsung can grow on the international stage and, in turn, support the Korean economy, which heavily relies on the company,” Lee Chan-hee said.
Lee Jae-yong stepped down as a registered director in October 2019 when his term expired amid ongoing investigations into his involvement in a power abuse scandal.
The political scandal in late 2016 involving former President Park Geun‑hye and her confidante Choi Soon‑sil was centered on allegations that Choi, who held no official position in office, manipulated government affairs and coerced major chaebol, including Samsung, to donate money to foundations she controlled.
Lee Jae-yong remains the only unregistered executive among the heads of Korea’s top four conglomerates — Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and LG. Registered directors, unlike unregistered executives, bear legal responsibility as members of a company’s board. But Samsung Electronics said that it has not made any decisions regarding Lee Jae-yong’s return to the board.
“Under commercial law, returning as a registered director requires approval at a shareholder meeting,” Lee Chan-hee said. “The timing and approach will ultimately be a business decision for the company.”
Industry insiders have speculated that Lee Jae-yong’s acquittal could lead to the reinstatement of a command center at the group level. Samsung dismantled its Future Strategy Office — its de facto command center — after the power abuse scandal and has since maintained decentralized, independent management at its affiliate companies.
“I personally believe a command center is necessary for strengthening Samsung’s global competitiveness and its contribution to the national economy,” Lee Chan-hee said. “But it’s a complicated matter. Even within the committee, opinions are not unified.
“If such a structure is restored, there would be significant challenges related to its function and oversight," he added.
The compliance committee plans to formally convey its views to Lee Jae-yong in the near future.
“We will arrange an opportunity soon for the committee to deliver our recommendations directly to Executive Chairman Lee,” Lee Chan-hee said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
