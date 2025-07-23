Heart says yes, savings say no: People open to marriage, under certain conditions

Japanese tariff deal with U.S. ups pressure on Korea ahead of crucial talks

Related Stories

Seoul races to seal 'July package' before tariff exemption ends

Seoul's new trade minister to visit Washington for tariff negotiations

No assurance yet from U.S. on extending tariff grace period for Korea, minister says

Acting President Han's call with Trump could point the way for Korea-U.S. trade talks

Finance minister nominee says will form project team for 'ultra-innovation items' in AI era