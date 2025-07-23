Foreign currency deposits rise for 2nd month in June: BOK

Foreign currency deposits in Korea increased for the second consecutive month in June, driven by corporate transaction payments and the temporary placement of overseas investment funds by companies, according to central bank data released on Wednesday.Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents stood at $106.44 billion as of the end of June, up $5.08 billion from the previous month, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).It followed a $5.1 billion on-month increase in May, when the figure rose for the first time since January.Residents include Korean citizens, foreigners who have resided in the country for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.Corporate foreign currency deposits rose by $4.66 billion on-month to $91.67 billion, while individual holdings increased by $420 million to $14.77 billion.By currency, dollar-denominated deposits climbed by $3.6 billion to $89.14 billion, and Japanese yen-denominated deposits increased $260 million to $8.69 billion.Euro-denominated deposits went up $4.90 million to $5.21 billion, while Chinese yuan-denominated deposits added $1.1 billion to $2.07 billion, the BOK said.Yonhap