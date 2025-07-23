삼성, 4분기 애플용 폴더블 패널 생산 착수 전망
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 09:48
Samsung to set Q4 target for Apple’s folding panel production
삼성, 4분기 애플용 폴더블 패널 생산 착수 전망
Monday, July 14, 2025
Samsung Display is aiming to begin producing panels for Apple’s first foldable smartphones in the fourth quarter, according to a source in the display industry, as it ramps up manufacturing capabilities of organic light-emitting diode panels.
aim to: ~ 할 예정이다
ramp up: 확대하다
삼성디스플레이는 오는 4분기부터 애플의 첫 폴더블 아이폰용 패널 생산에 돌입할 예정이다. 디스플레이 업계 관계자에 따르면, 삼성디스플레이는 유기발광다이오드(OLED) 패널 제조 능력을 확대해 양산을 준비하고 있다.
“Samsung Display will begin the production of the panels intended for Apple’s first folding iPhones early in the fourth quarter to meet the launch schedule of the new phone line, which is set for the second half of 2026,” said the source with knowledge of the matter.
intended for: ~을/를 위한, ~향
meet: (일정 또는 조건 등을) 맞추다
be set for: ~로 예정된
사정에 밝은 소식통은 “삼성디스플레이는 2026년 하반기로 예정된 애플의 신형 폴더블폰 출시 시점에 맞춰, 4분기 초부터 애플향 패널 생산을 시작할 계획”이라고 전했다.
The panel maker — of which Samsung Electronics owns 84.8 percent — has been selected as the sole provider of foldable panels for the Cupertino, California-based smartphone giant, according to multiple analysts and tipsters at home and abroad, as reported widely in tech industry news.
be selected as: ~로 선택되다
sole: 유일한
at home and abroad: 국내외
복수의 국내외 애널리스트와 팁스터에 따르면, 삼성전자가 지분 84.8%를 보유한 삼성디스플레이는 애플의 첫 폴더블폰 용 디스플레이 단독 공급사로 선정됐으며 이는 여러 기술 전문 매체 보도로도 확인됐다.
The move dovetails with the panel maker’s recent push to convert its existing manufacturing line in Asan, South Chungcheong, into an Apple-dedicated one. “The conversion is in the final stage,” the source added.
dovetails with: ~와/과 맞물려 있다
convert A into B: A를 B로 전환하다
in the final stage: 막바지 단계
이러한 움직임은 삼성디스플레이가 최근 충남 아산의 기존 생산 라인을 애플 전용 라인으로 전환하려는 작업과 맞물려 있다. 소식통은 “현재 전환 작업은 막바지 단계에 접어들었다”고 덧붙였다.
A spokesperson from Samsung Display declined to comment.
decline to: ~하길 거부하다
삼성디스플레이 대변인은 이에 대한 언급을 거부했다.
Apple’s first foldable — booklet-style, not clamshell — is widely expected to be released in the second half of 2026, fitted with fresh display technology.
be widely expected to: ~로 예상되다, 유력하다
be fitted with: (기술 등이) 적용되다
애플의 첫 폴더블폰은 조개껍데기 스타일이 아닌 책자 형태로, 2026년 하반기 출시가 유력하며 새로운 디스플레이 기술이 적용될 것으로 전망된다.
“Starting with its foldable smartphone slated for release in the second half of 2026, Apple also plans to integrate other advanced panel features like COE [Color Filter on Encapsulation] technology to its existing nonfoldable iPhones as well as its iPad lineup as early as 2027,” said Chung Won-suk, an analyst at iM Securities. The use of COE is intended to improve brightness and reduce power consumption by replacing the conventional polarizer with a color filter layer.
integrate: 적용하다, 포함하다
existing: 기존
정원석 iM증권 연구원은 “애플은 이번 폴더블폰을 시작으로, 이르면 2027년부터 기존 비접이식 아이폰과 아이패드에도 COE(Color Filter on Encapsulation) 기술 등 고급 패널 사양을 확대 적용할 계획”이라고 말했다. COE는 기존의 편광판을 컬러 필터층으로 대체해 밝기를 높이고 소비전력을 줄이는 기술이다.
Apple’s anticipated entry into the new form factor comes as the foldable smartphone market experiences sluggish growth due to higher prices and persistent durability issues.
anticipated: 예정된, 예고된
entry: 진입
durability: 내구성
앞서 예고된 애플의 새로운 폼팩터 진입은 폴더블폰 시장이 가격 부담과 내구성 문제로 성장 둔화를 겪고 있는 시점에서 진행된다.
Global foldable smartphone shipments in 2024 saw tepid growth of just 2.9 percent on year, according to market consultant Counterpoint, which projected a downbeat outlook for 2025.
tepid: 느린, 저조한
project: 전망하다
downbeat: 부정적인
시장조사업체 카운터포인트에 따르면 2024년 글로벌 폴더블폰 출하량은 전년 대비 2.9% 증가에 그쳐 저조한 성장률을 기록했고 2025년 전망도 부정적이다.
“I don’t see many positives this year, and we are actually expecting negative growth for the segment, which will be a first,” said Jene Park, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint.
negative growth: 역성장
카운터포인트의 진 박 시니어 애널리스트는 “올해는 긍정적인 신호가 거의 없고, 폴더블 시장은 처음으로 역성장할 것으로 예상된다”고 말했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
