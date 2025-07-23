From moving people to packages, the Kia PV5 can be whatever you need it to be
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 08:30
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Like a set of Lego bricks, a vehicle that can be configured into 16 different types. A car that can minimize maintenance and operational costs.
Kia says PV5, its first-ever electric van, was designed to be the most useful vehicle possible from the customer’s point of view.
The PV5 is the first Kia vehicle to adopt the company’s new Flexible Body System, which modularizes key components such as the body frame, doors and both interior and exterior panels. This allows for 16 types of vehicles, with seven variants set to launch including a passenger model for everyday transport, a cargo version optimized for deliveries and a high-roof cargo variant designed to maximize vertical storage space.
Some 1,000 user scenarios were considered to understand exactly what potential customers, especially those using this purpose-built vehicle (PBV) for business, truly need from a van. A PBV is designed for specific use cases such as shuttling, last-mile delivery and ride-hailing service.
With a completely flat floor and low floor, it is easy for even young children to get in and out, and for users to load and unload cargo with minimal effort, which were the two biggest demands for potential buyers.
A new "pet mode" has also been added, which keeps the climate controls on when passengers need to leave their pets inside the vehicle.
The cargo version's truck capacity can be boosted to a maximum of 5,165 liters (1,364 gallons) and can store up to 3 suitcases.
It also features recessed LED headlamps and a three-piece bumper designed to minimize the cost incurred from minor collisions. Durability enhancements to the body and other components also contribute to reduced maintenance costs.
The people mover version is equipped with a 71.2-kilowatt-hour battery, offering a city driving range of up to 404 kilometers (251 miles). The cargo model, also powered by a 71.2-kilowatt-hour battery, delivers a combined range of 377 kilometers and exceeds 400 kilometers in urban settings.
"We consulted with a total of 151 client firms from various regions, including North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, to discover what they really need," said Ju Seok-ha, vice president from the multipurpose vehicle division at Kia, during the Kia PV5 Tech Day on Tuesday ahead of its official launch.
"The PV5 isn't just another means of transportation. We aim to create a vehicle that transforms into the functions and spaces each customer needs, based on their own purpose."
The sticker price of the passenger model starts from 47 million won ($33,800), while the cargo version's base price is 42 million won. Its launch will hit Europe in the fourth quarter at a starting price of 35,000 euros ($36,800) and Canada from the third quarter of next year. A launch in Japan is also planned, but a specific time has not been decided.
Kia has already inked deals with Uber and DHL Express to supply PV5s and is in talks with many companies like Coupang and CJ Logistics for further cooperation.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)