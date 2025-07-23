HYBE America to produce film about K-pop idol dreams
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 13:58 Updated: 23 Jul. 2025, 14:36
- YOON SO-YEON
HYBE's U.S. subsidiary HYBE America will team up with Paramount Pictures to produce a K-pop film featuring actors Yoo Ji-young from Netflix's latest hit "KPop Demon Hunters" alongside Eric Nam.
The new film will revolve around a young Korean American woman, played by Yoo, who participates in a TV audition program in a bid to debut in a K-pop girl group despite her family's opposition.
The film is set for U.S. release on Feb. 12, 2027. It will start shooting in Korea in September. The title of the film has not been decided yet.
"This will be the first film produced by a major Hollywood production company to be shot only in Korea," according to HYBE.
Auteur Benson Lee will direct the film, teaming up with screenwriter Eileen Shim on the script. HYBE America's renowned producers including Scooter Braun, Arthur Spector and Joshua Davis will team up with Epic Magazine's Joshuah Bearman and Scott Manson.
Bryan Oh, senior vice president of Paramount Pictures, will oversee the whole project.
“This film captures the incredible dedication and artistry that defines K-pop and its insatiable popularity, while showcasing the universal themes of chasing your dreams against all odds,” Shim said in a statement.
“This film is my love letter to K-pop — its energy, passion, magic and the incredible community behind it,” Lee said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to Paramount Pictures for championing the project, to our producers for their unwavering dedication, to our talented and dynamic cast and to the legends of the genre helping us bring this story to life.”
