Hyundai Rotem submits bid for new tram project in Poland

Hyundai Rotem, the train manufacturing subsidiary of Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, has submitted a bid for a new tram project in Warsaw, Poland, marking its latest push into the European urban rail market, industry sources said Wednesday.According to the sources, Hyundai Rotem participated in a tender on Monday to supply a total of 160 new tram units to the Polish capital's tram operator.Hyundai Rotem reportedly proposed 21.96 million zloty, or approximately 8.3 billion won ($6.02 million), per single-direction tram and 21.03 million zloty per bi-directional tram.Czech rolling stock maker Skoda Transportation also participated in the bid, proposing 21.15 million zloty and 22.28 million zloty for the respective models, sources said.Hyundai Rotem previously won a 335.8 billion-won contract in 2019 to supply 123 trams to Warsaw, the delivery of which was successfully completed last year.