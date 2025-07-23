Hyundai Rotem submits bid for new tram project in Poland
Hyundai Rotem, the train manufacturing subsidiary of Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, has submitted a bid for a new tram project in Warsaw, Poland, marking its latest push into the European urban rail market, industry sources said Wednesday.
According to the sources, Hyundai Rotem participated in a tender on Monday to supply a total of 160 new tram units to the Polish capital's tram operator.
Hyundai Rotem reportedly proposed 21.96 million zloty, or approximately 8.3 billion won ($6.02 million), per single-direction tram and 21.03 million zloty per bi-directional tram.
Czech rolling stock maker Skoda Transportation also participated in the bid, proposing 21.15 million zloty and 22.28 million zloty for the respective models, sources said.
Hyundai Rotem previously won a 335.8 billion-won contract in 2019 to supply 123 trams to Warsaw, the delivery of which was successfully completed last year.
