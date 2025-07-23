LG U+ releases new plans with free int'l calls, more roaming for foreign subscribers
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 16:06
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
LG U+ has introduced a new range of mobile subscription plans designed exclusively for foreigners living in Korea, offering benefits such as free international calls and enhanced roaming data, as the firm aims to tap into the growing demographic.
The seven new plans were developed based on a survey of foreign residents living in Korea, the company said in a press release Wednesday.
The firm found that the demographics' key needs included sufficient mobile data, international calling to stay in touch with family and friends and affordable roaming services when visiting their home countries.
LG U+ accordingly developed seven postpaid mobile plans that range in price from 37,000 won ($27) to 85,000 won. The firm says it now offers the largest number of plans dedicated to foreign nationals among Korean telecom operators.
Subscribers to the plans can receive up to 90 minutes of free international calls per month, while those who sign up for the company's roaming service will receive double the amount of mobile data while overseas.
The new plans are open to any customer with a valid foreign registration card. They are available both online and at LG U+ stores nationwide, but only until Dec. 29 as part of a limited-time promotion.
LG U+'s new mobile plans come as the firm accelerates its strategies for the foreign demographic in Korea, which amounted to 2.65 million people, or 5 percent of the country's total population, as of late 2024.
The firm has especially cranked up its campaigns aimed at younger people — particularly university students — such as bundling an extra 4GB and 60GB of bonus data for foreign residents under the age of 34, depending on their selected plan.
“The domestic telecommunications market has matured, and foreign nationals represent a segment with significant growth potential,” said Park Joon-su, head of the foreign customer device division at LG U+. “We plan to continue developing differentiated services, including specialized mobile plans, to deliver genuine value to our foreign customers.”
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)