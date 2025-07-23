Local brewery brand teams up with BTS's Jin on new alcoholic beverage
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 19:17
-
YOON SO-YEON
Local brewery brand Jini's Lamp has partnered with BTS's Jin to roll out a new alcoholic carbonated beverage for the hot summer season.
Named Sangkom Tonic, the new fruit-flavored alcoholic drink blends the sweet scent of white wine grapes along with domestic rice, apple and grape flavors. With an alcohol content of 4 percent, the drink is topped off with sweet honey to maximize the natural essence of each of the fruit ingredients.
Jini's Lamp began a new campaign titled "IGIN, Taste the Summer" to promote the new beverage along with the BTS singer.
Under the slogan, "Where Smiles Begin," the company has rolled out new content featuring Jin, the company's global brand ambassador appointed last month.
All of the drinks have already sold out in Taiwan within three days of release and the company is looking to export the drink to Japan, Hong Kong and parts of Western countries, according to Jini's Lamp.
In Korea, the drink can be bought at GS25 convenience stores as well as the Jini's Lamp official website.
