As rents climb, Korea urged to present clear housing supply roadmap (KOR)

The Lee Jae Myung administration has unveiled the outline of its real estate policy through a series of measures aimed at suppressing demand. These include limiting mortgage loans to properties under 600 million won, banning loans for owners of multiple homes, restricting loans for(lump-sum deposit lease) and considering raising the official appraisal rate for property tax purposes. While these efforts have helped cool down surging housing prices, signs of instability are reemerging — this time in the rental market.Recent increases in jeonse prices in the greater Seoul area suggest that anxiety remains. In Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, the average jeonse price for small to mid-size apartments (60–84 square meters) has reached 900 million won, over 100 million won more than two years ago. Similar trends are appearing in major districts of Seoul and Gyeonggi. The June 27 loan restrictions have led to a drop in jeonse listings, which may not only push rental prices higher but also accelerate the shift from jeonse to monthly rent.According to the Korea Real Estate Board, Seoul’s average jeonse prices rose 0.24 percent in June compared to the previous month, up from 0.15 percent in May. In 24 of Seoul’s 25 districts, jeonse prices increased — only Seocho District, which saw a large volume of new housing supply in June, remained flat.The government's new lending rules have also blocked common investment strategies such as gap investing and loans conditional on ownership transfer, likely reducing available jeonse listings even further. As listings decline, prices rise. Higher rents may then feed into renewed upward pressure on housing prices overall. Adding to the concern, the Construction and Economy Research Institute of Korea projects that new apartment supply in the Seoul metropolitan area will fall from 140,000 units this year to 100,000 next year. With this supply drop, the government must act preemptively to prevent rental instability from becoming entrenched.To its credit, the government has acknowledged the need for supply-side solutions. It is pursuing early development of third-phase new towns, expanding supply by relocating military facilities and easing floor-area ratio restrictions, and relaxing regulations on redevelopment and reconstruction projects. Still, many of these initiatives reiterate previous policies and lack clarity on critical elements such as location, volume, and timeline.What is now urgently needed is a realistic and specific housing supply roadmap. Suppressing demand through loan and tax regulations can only go so far. Without an adequate supply, price instability — particularly in a low-interest-rate environment — may return. The Korean housing market has repeatedly shown that when home prices cool, jeonse prices often spike in response.To avoid such distortion, the government must outline where, how much and when new housing will be supplied. Only then can real buyers make plans, and the current surge in rental prices be addressed. Relying solely on demand suppression will not succeed. Without a clear path forward, the administration risks reinforcing the perception that progressive governments lead to rising home prices. Now is the time to present a supply roadmap and restore public confidence.이재명 정부의 부동산 정책은 강력한 수요 억제책으로 그 윤곽을 드러냈다. 주택담보대출 6억원 이하 제한, 다주택자 대상 대출 전면 금지, 전세대출 제한 등에 이어 종합부동산세 공정시장가액 비율 상향 검토 등 대출과 세금 규제가 총동원되고 있다. 그 결과 과열된 집값이 진정세를 보이는 것은 다행이다.그러나 최근 고개를 든 수도권 전셋값 상승은 부동산 시장이 여전히 불안하다는 신호로 볼 수 있다. 경기도 과천의 중소형(60~84㎡) 아파트 평균 전셋값은 최근 9억원에 달해 2년 전보다 1억원 이상 올랐고, 서울과 경기도 주요 지역에서도 불안한 움직임이 감지되고 있다. 특히 6·27 대출 규제로 전세 매물이 줄면서, 전셋값 상승은 물론 ‘전세의 월세화’도 가속할 것으로 전망된다. 한국부동산원에 따르면 지난달 서울 주택 전셋값은 전월 대비 0.24% 오르며 5월(0.15%)보다 상승 폭을 키웠다. 서울 25개 자치구 중에선 6월 입주 물량이 많았던 서초구를 제외한 24개 구의 전셋값이 모두 올랐다.여기에 6·27 규제로 갭투자가 원천 차단되고 소유권 이전 조건부 전세 대출 등이 막히면서 전세 매물은 더 줄 수 있다. 매물 감소는 전셋값 상승으로 이어지고, 전셋값이 오르면 집값도 상승 압력을 받는다. 더구나 건설산업연구원에 따르면 수도권 아파트 입주 물량은 올해 14만 가구에서 내년 10만 가구로 감소할 전망이다. 자칫 공급 절벽이 현실화하고 전셋값 불안이 본격화하기 전에 정부가 선제적으로 공급 확대에 나서야 할 필요가 있다.물론 정부도 공급 확대의 필요성을 인식하고 있다. 3기 신도시 조기 착공, 군부대 이전 및 용적률 상향을 통한 공급량 확대 등 다양한 방안을 추진 중이며, 재건축·재개발 활성화를 위한 규제 완화 방안도 제시됐다. 그러나 대부분 기존 정책의 반복이거나 시장이 주목하는 입지·물량·시기 등 핵심 요소가 빠져 있다.이제 필요한 것은 실효성 있는 공급 로드맵이다. 정부가 대출과 세금으로 수요를 억제한다 해도 공급이 받쳐주지 않으면 저금리 기조 속에서 집값 불안은 언제든 재현될 수 있고, 지금 고개를 드는 전셋값 불안이 증폭될 수 있다. 수요 억제로 집값을 주저앉히면 풍선효과로 전셋값이 불안해지는 것이 우리 주택 시장의 특징이다. 이를 잡기 위해서라도 정부는 입지·물량·시기를 명확히 제시한 구체적 공급 로드맵을 조속히 마련할 필요가 있다. 그래야 실수요자는 내 집 마련 계획을 세울 수 있고 전세금 과열 조짐도 해소할 수 있다. 수요 억제만으로 집값을 잡겠다는 계획은 성공하기 어렵다. ‘진보 정부=집값 상승’이라는 정책 실패의 반복만 초래할 수 있다. 이런 우려가 나오는 지금이 바로 공급 로드맵을 제시할 때다.