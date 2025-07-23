Plants, the Earth and us (KOR)

In recent appearances, the pink-flowered star magnolia in my garden seemed to have taken root well. But then, gray mold crept onto its branches. I had assumed it could manage without additional watering, thinking the region’s average rainfall would suffice. I was wrong.While reports of flooding dominated news from the southern and central regions of Korea, my city of Sokcho was facing the opposite challenge: a relentless drought. The situation was dire enough that local officials began warning of possible water restrictions. A bout of rain a few days ago brought some relief, but the contrast was stark — disaster caused by too much water in one place, and by too little in another.Extreme weather patterns are also changing life in the garden. While many plants have withered under heat and drought, others are thriving. One such species is, commonly known as Chinese tamarisk. Though native to China, it has also been spotted growing naturally in southern and central Korea. Despite its needle-like leaves, the plant is deciduous, unlike evergreens such as firs and pines. It grows to about 5 meters (16 feet) high and is considered a shrub due to its bush-like form.Five years ago, I planted a Chinese tamarisk in Sokcho, betting on the town’s relatively mild winters. Not only has it survived, but it appears to be gaining strength with each passing summer. Another plant,, native to North America, is also flourishing. It is becoming more vigorous as it adapts to the rising heat and decreasing rainfall.These local shifts mirror a broader transformation. Across the globe, plants are engaged in a fierce struggle to survive. Earth, now 4.6 billion years old, has endured five mass extinctions, each wiping out around 90 percent of life. Experts warn we may now be entering the sixth.Yet, this is not a message of despair. Humans are the only species capable of understanding Earth’s past and anticipating its future. We are, paradoxically, both a driver of the ongoing crisis and a potential source of its resolution. The path forward will depend on our choices — whether we decide to act, and how quickly.Ultimately, the fate of this planet, and the life it supports, lies in human hands.잘 정착을 했다고 생각한 스텔라 목련의 가지에 회색 곰팡이가 올라와 있었다. 예년의 강수량이면 잘 버틸 것이라고 생각하고 물을 주지 않은 게 원인인 듯싶었다. 며칠 동안 남부·중부의 홍수 소식에 맘을 졸였지만, 정작 내가 사는 속초는 지독한 가뭄이었다. 단수 얘기가 나올 정도로 심각한 상황이 며칠 전 내린 비로 해갈이 돼 한숨을 돌렸다. 한쪽은 물난리, 한쪽은 가뭄으로 고생한 꼴이었다.요동치는 날씨에 정원에서도 새로운 변화가 일어난다. 가뭄과 더위에 생존을 못 하는 식물도 속출하지만, 오히려 성장이 뚜렷한 식물도 있다. 그중 하나가 위성류(Tamarix chinensis)다. 중국에 자생지를 두고 있고, 우리나라에서도 중부 이남에 자생 흔적이 있는 이 식물은 잎은 침엽수처럼 뾰족한 바늘잎이지만 가을 잎이 떨어지는 낙엽수다. 또 전나무·잣나무 같은 침엽수보다 훨씬 낮은 5m 정도 키에, 덤불형이어서 관목으로 분류한다. 5년 전, 비교적 온화한 속초의 겨울 날씨를 믿고 심었는데, 내내 잘 자라주고 있다. 아니 실은 매년 여름이 뜨거워지면서, 위성류의 세력은 더욱 강해지는 중이다. 또 다른 식물도 있다. 북아메리카에 자생지를 두고 있는 유카(Yucca gloriosa) 역시 더위와 가뭄에 적응하며 점점 왕성해지는 중이다.이 변화를 지구로 확대해보면, 식물들은 엄청나게 치열한 생존 투쟁을 하는 중이다. 46억년 역사의 지구는 생명체의 90%가 사라지는 대멸종을 다섯 번쯤 겪었고, 이제 여섯 번째로 접어들었다고 전문가들은 말한다. 하지만 희망이 없다는 말은 아니다. 유일하게 지구의 과거를 알고, 미래를 예측하는 생명체, 지구의 멸종 시대를 부추기는 존재이기도 하지만, 그걸 막거나 늦출 수도 있는 생명체, 그게 바로 우리라는 것이다. 결국 우리의 선택이 우리의 앞날을 결정할 것이다.