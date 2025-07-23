Ateez to release 2nd Japanese full-length album in September
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 11:28
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Ateez will release its second Japanese full-length album "Ashes to Light" on Sept. 17, its agency KQ Entertainment said Wednesday.
The new album comes four and a half years after Ateez's first Japanese full-length album "Into the A to Z" released in March 2021.
"Ashes to Light" symbolizes the band's journey from ordeal to new hope and will include nine tracks including four Japanese singles that the band has released so far, according to the agency.
The new album comes in tandem with Ateez's Japanese leg of its ongoing "In Your Fantasy" tour.
The band will hold three performances in Saitama from Sept. 13, followed by two concerts in Nagoya on Sept. 20 and 21 and Kobe on Oct. 22 and 23.
Ateez will also hold a showcase in Japan on the release date of "Ashes to Light."
