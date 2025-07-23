 Seventeen to kick off new world tour with four stops in Japan
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 12:30
Boy band Seventeen's ″NEW_″ world tour poster [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Seventeen will kick off a new world tour that includes four of the largest domed stadiums in Japan, its agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
Seventeen's upcoming world tour "NEW_" will start with two concerts at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on Sept. 13 and 14. The concerts will be livestreamed for online fans.
 

Seventeen will also hold 10 performances in four domes across Japan: the Vantelin Dome Nagoya on Nov. 27, 29 and 30, Kyocera Dome Osaka on Dec. 4, 6 and 7, the Tokyo Dome on Dec. 11 and 12 and the Fukuoka PayPay Dome on Dec. 20 and 21.
 
Details of other stops will be announced in the coming days, according to Pledis Entertainment.
 
This marks Seventeen's first new world tour in less than a year since the "Right Here" tour finished earlier this year in February.
 
Seventeen celebrated its 10th anniversary of debut in May. The band released its fifth full-length album "Happy Burstday" on May 26, along with offline events and performances for fans.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen Pledis Entertainment HYBE

