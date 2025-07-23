Gov't to hand out discount coupons for movie tickets in effort to aid cinema industry
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 11:53
- YOON SO-YEON
The government will start giving out discount coupons for movie theater tickets, offering a reduction of 6,000 won ($4). Cinemagoers can each apply for two coupons starting Friday at 10 a.m.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will give out a total of 4.5 million coupons in an effort to revive the offline cinema industry. A total of 27.1 billion won has been allocated for the project. The funds were allocated from the government's second supplementary budget.
Coupons that are issued this week can be used until Sept. 2 at cinemas across the country, such as CGV, Lotte Cinema, Megabox and CineQ.
The coupons will be handed out on a first come, first served basis through online platforms, but exceptions will be made for small theaters that do no operate separate reservation systems.
If the resulting price of a ticket falls under 1,000 won with the coupon, consumers will be obligated to pay 1,000 won as the minimum fee. The coupon can be used along with other discounts such as culture Wednesdays — the last Wednesday of every month where films tickets are offered at 7,000 won — as well as discounts for seniors, students and children.
Details can be found at the Korea Film Council (Kofic) website.
