More in Movies

Gov't to hand out discount coupons for movie tickets in effort to aid cinema industry

KBO on the silver screen: CGV to livestream baseball matches on July 27

Three Korean films to have world premieres at Toronto film fest

Megabox, Lotte Cultureworks announce plans to invest in revitalizing Korea's film industry

Park Chan-wook's 12th film 'No Other Choice' to hit theaters this autumn