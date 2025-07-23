KBO on the silver screen: CGV to livestream baseball matches on July 27
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 11:29
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
CGV will livestream two KBO League games on July 27 in select theaters across the country, the cinema franchise said Wednesday.
The two games that will be aired live are matches between LG Twins and Doosan Bears, as well as the SSG Landers and Hanwha Eagles.
Both games take place at 6 p.m. on July 27. The match between LG Twins and Doosan Bears will be available at the CGV Gangbyeon, Sopung and Yongsan branches. The SSG Landers and Hanwha Eagles game will be available at the Daejeon, Cheonan Pentaport, Cheongju Seomun and Incheon branches.
Reservations along with further information are provided within the CGV mobile app.
"We are holding livestream sessions of the KBO league every Sunday so that baseball fans may live the excitement of baseball games in the theater," said a CJ CGV official.
"We will endeavor to expand exclusive sports experiences that can only be lived at the theater."
