Netflix begins production on 2nd season of 'All of Us Are Dead'
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 11:43
- YOON SO-YEON
Netflix has started production on the second season of its popular zombie action series "All of Us Are Dead" (2022), the streaming giant said Wednesday.
"Based on the legendary webtoon by Joo Dong-geun, the first season was an international success, amassing over 560 million viewing hours within 28 days of its premiere," Netflix said in a blog post on Wednesday.
"It went on to rank among Netflix’s top 10 most-watched non-English series of all time after charting in the top 10 in over 90 countries."
The second season takes place after the catastrophic zombie outbreak at Hyosan High School as the survivors try to move on from the trauma of the experience and the memories of the friends they lost — until a new wave of infection suddenly hits Seoul.
Returning as survivors of the original Hyosan outbreak are Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon. The new season also welcomes new cast members Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won and Yoon Ga-i.
The second season is once again directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. SLL JoongAng, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, also took part in the production of the series along with the main production company Film Monster.
