 Korea to attend int'l defense exhibition in Turkey this week
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 11:13
People stand in front of Turkish T-625 Gokbet helicopter of the Tusas during the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 22. The IDEF takes place every two years in Istanbul from July 22 to 27. [EPA/YONHAP]

Korea will participate in a global defense industry fair in Turkey this week to promote homegrown defense products and boost its export bids, the arms procurement agency said Wednesday.
 
The International Defence Industry Fair, which opened Tuesday in Istanbul for a five-day run, will bring together defense officials from more than 80 countries, including North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states.
 

Six Korean small- and medium-sized enterprises will showcase homegrown defense technologies aimed at entering the European and Middle Eastern markets, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said.
 
DAPA said it plans to operate joint booths at upcoming defense exhibitions in Poland in September and the United States in October.

