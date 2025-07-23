Protracted heat wave prompts nationwide warnings, spike in heat-related illnesses
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 19:12
A prolonged heat wave continues to grip Korea this week, prompting authorities to issue heat wave warnings across nearly all regions and raising concerns over tropical nights and heat-related illnesses.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) reported apparent temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius (89 and 96 degrees Fahrenheit) nationwide, as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Paju in Gyeonggi and Yangsan in South Gyeongsang both recorded the highest readings at 36 degrees Celsius, followed by Gimje in North Jeolla and Buyeo in South Chungcheong at 35.2 degrees Celsius and Seoul at 33.5 degrees Celsius.
The KMA issued heat wave advisories and warnings across the country, with exceptions for parts of Jeju and mountainous areas in Gangwon.
Much of the Jeolla and Gyeongsang regions, as well as South Gyeongsang and South Chungcheong, remain under heat wave warnings, which apply when daily highs are expected to stay above 35 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days.
“Maximum apparent temperatures will reach around 35 degrees Celsius in inland Gyeonggi, the east coast of Gangwon, mountainous areas in the south and South Chungcheong, and around 33 degrees Celsius in most other regions,” the KMA said.
Daytime highs will continue to hover around 36 degrees Celsius through the week.
Forecasts predict highs of between 30 and 36 degrees Celsius on Thursday and between 31 and 36 degrees on Friday.
No significant rainfall is expected, although some inland areas may receive brief showers of 5 to 30 millimeters (0.1 to 1.2 inches) through Thursday.
Persistent inflows of hot, humid southwesterly winds are keeping overnight temperatures high, contributing to ongoing tropical nights — defined as nights when lows remain above 25 degrees Celsius.
Overnight lows from Tuesday to Wednesday remained above that threshold in several locations, including Gangneung in Gangwon at 27.6 degrees Celsius, Pohang in North Gyeongsang at 26.7 degrees Celsius, Seogwipo in Jeju at 26.6 degrees Celsius and Seoul at 25.5 degrees Celsius.
The return of extreme heat has also led to a spike in heat-related illnesses.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 136 cases on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of patients since May 20 to 1,844 — 2.7 times more than the same period last year, when 679 cases were recorded.
To prevent illnesses such as heatstroke, the KDCA advised the public to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and take breaks in cool areas.
