 Kang throws in towel, withdraws from gender minister nomination amid workplace bullying allegations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 18:54 Updated: 23 Jul. 2025, 19:12
Kang Sun-woo, nominee for minister of gender equality and family, responds to parliamentary questioning at her confirmation hearing held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 14. [NEWS1]

Kang Sun-woo, nominee for minister of gender equality and family, announced she would step down Wednesday amid a flurry of controversies, including allegations of mistreatment of her aides. Her decision came exactly one month after her nomination on June 23, making her the first sitting lawmaker to withdraw from a ministerial nomination.
 
“I sincerely apologize to the public who were hurt because of me,” Kang said in a statement. “I lacked much, but I truly wanted to pour my heart into this opportunity. It seems this is as far as I can go.”
 

She continued, “I am deeply sorry to President Lee Jae Myung, who trusted me and gave me this opportunity, and I know I’ve become a burden to my beloved Democratic Party [DP] that stood with me in the rain.”
 
“To those who encouraged me and supported me genuinely, I will treasure your sentiments. I humbly accept this reprimand and will reflect as I move forward,” she added.
 
President Lee had signaled his intention to proceed with Kang’s nomination even after retracting the nomination of Lee Jin-sook, education minister nominee, on Sunday following plagiarism allegations. Lee made no mention of Kang at that time, which many interpreted as a sign of her intent to proceed with the appointment.
 
The president reaffirmed this on Tuesday by requesting the National Assembly to resend Kang’s confirmation hearing report. However, sustained scrutiny — ranging from accusations of skipping lectures during her professorship to internal pressure from ruling party members — seems to have led Kang to voluntarily step down.
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung briefs reporters at the presidential office in Yongsan District, western Seoul, on July 23 regarding the withdrawal of Kang Sun-woo, nominee for minister of gender equality and family. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

'Will find qualified nominee'
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing that Kang Sun-woo conveyed she was stepping down to Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, who then reported it to President Lee.
 
“Roughly an hour later, nominee Kang posted her withdrawal on social media,” the spokesperson said. “The presidential office will swiftly find a nominee for minister of gender equality and family who aligns with the public’s expectations.”
 
 
DP acknowledges resignation
 
The DP said it respects Kang’s decision to step down.
 
“We were not personally contacted by nominee Kang, but checked the news via social media,” said party spokesperson Park Sang-hyuk in a briefing at the National Assembly.
 
When asked about Kang’s failure to directly apologize to the aides who accused her of abuse, Park said, “I believe her words were directed at many people, including the public and the party.”
 
Regarding improving conditions for legislative aides, Park noted, “This is a longstanding issue that should be addressed regardless of Kang’s resignation. We will continue discussions with aides and move forward with necessary reforms.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
