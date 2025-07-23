라면·간식·코스터 잡은 해치…캐릭터 굿즈 띄우는 지자체
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 09:47
Seoul city government’s popular mascot Hechi takes over ramyeon, snacks and coasters
라면·간식·코스터 잡은 해치…캐릭터 굿즈 띄우는 지자체
Dozens of visitors stream in and out of a store at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul on a rainy Wednesday afternoon, browsing goods ranging from ramyeon and candles to stationery and hoodies. At first glance, the products may seem ordinary — until shoppers notice the distinctly Seoul-inspired touches: the city's mascot Hechi or its official slogan, “Seoul, My Soul.”
stream in and out: 들락거리다
browse: 둘러본다
비가 내리던 수요일(7월 16일) 오후. 서울 중구 동대문디자인플라자(DDP)의 한 상점에 방문객이 끊임없이 들락거리며 라면, 향초, 문구, 후디 등 다양한 상품을 둘러본다. 언뜻 보기엔 평범한 상품처럼 보이지만, 자세히 살피면 시의 마스코트 해치, 시의 공식 표어 ‘서울 마이 소울’과 같은 서울에서 영감을 받은 흔적을 발견할 수 있다.
The store is filled with items bearing the city's branding and visual identity, from magnets and apparel to snacks like almonds and instant noodles. Most of these products are part of an expanding line of official Seoul merchandise, a project the Seoul Metropolitan Government has been actively developing in recent years.
filled with: ~으로 가득 차다
apparel: 의류
이 매장은 자석부터 의류, 아몬드, 라면 등 간식까지, 서울시의 브랜드와 시각적 정체성이 담긴 상품들로 가득하다. 굿즈 대부분은 서울시가 몇 년 간 적극적으로 개발해 온 공식 기념품 라인의 일부다.
The Seoul My Soul stores, city merchandise shops which first opened in June 2024, have collectively attracted 180,000 visitors as of last month, according to the Seoul Tourism Organization. The shops are in major tourist hubs like DDP and Myeong-dong. Just this month, the city released a new batch of goods, including Hechi-themed candles and coasters, further expanding its catalog.
tourist hub: 관광지, 중심지
catalog: 목록
서울관광재단에 따르면 서울 마이 소울 매장은 지난해 6월 개장한 이후 지난달까지 누적 방문객 18만명을 돌파했다. 매장은 DDP와 명동 등 주요 관광지에 자리잡았다. 최근 서울시는 해치 캐릭터 향초, 컵 받침 등 신규 굿즈도 출시해 상품 목록을 확대하고 있다.
And Seoul isn't alone. Across Korea, local governments are increasingly turning to souvenirs as a way to showcase regional identity and connect with both tourists and residents. One unexpectedly popular product in the Seoul My Soul merchandise line is ramyeon. The product, developed in collaboration with food company Pulmuone, uses non-fried noodles for a healthier option. It comes in two varieties — soup-based and jjajang (black bean sauce) — and sold over 1 million units in just five months after its launch in February 2024.
regional identity: 지역 정체성
showcase: 드러내다, 보여주다
unexpectedly: 예상 외로, 뜻밖의
서울만 이런 건 아니다. 전국 지방자치단체는 기념품을 지역 정체성을 드러내고 관광객, 지역 주민 모두와 소통하는 수단으로 적극 활용하고 있다. 서울마이소울 굿즈 중 예상 외로 인기 있는 제품 중 하나가 서울라면이다. 풀무원과 공동 개발해 출시한 라면은 튀기지 않은 건면을 사용해 건강을 고려했으며, 국물·짜장 두 종류로 나온다. 2024년 2월 출시 이후 불과 5개월 만에 100만 개 넘게 팔렸다.
Other cities have followed suit. In June, Daejeon introduced “Kkumdori Ramyeon,” named after its mascot from the 1993 Daejeon Expo and within a month, 500,000 packs had sold.
follow suit: 따라가다
다른 지자체도 따라가는 추세다. 대전시는 1993년 대전 엑스포 마스코트 꿈돌이에의 이름을 딴 꿈돌이라면을 지난 6월 출시, 한 달 만에 누적 판매량 50만개를 기록했다.
City-branded merchandise goes far beyond instant noodles. In September 2024, Seoul launched a chicken-flavored almond in collaboration with snack brand HBAF. The flavor, inspired by the classic Korean pairing of fried chicken and beer, was designed with tourists in mind.
go beyond: ~을/를 넘어서다
collaboration: 협업
도시의 기념품은 단순한 라면, 그 이상을 넘어선다. 서울시는 지난해 9월에 간식 브랜드 바프(HBAF)와 협업해 치킨맛 아몬드를 출시했다. 한국 대표 야식인 치킨과 맥주의 조합에서 영감을 받은 이 제품은 외국인 관광객을 염두에 두고 기획됐다.
