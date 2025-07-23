2 soldiers awarded 30-day leave for retrieving North Korean in DMZ
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 14:54
Two Army soldiers who helped secure a North Korean civilian who crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) were each awarded a 30-day leave, the military said Wednesday.
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), 10 service members will receive commendations from the JCS chairman for successfully carrying out an operation earlier this month to retrieve the North Korean.
Two of them, who are conscripted soldiers, were granted the longest possible reward leave. Under military regulations, up to a month of leave may be granted for exceptional service, such as assisting a defector.
In addition to the JCS commendations, some of the personnel involved in the operation are also expected to receive awards from the defense minister and the Army chief of staff.
On July 3, the military took custody of a North Korean male civilian who had crossed the MDL in the central-western front after a 20-hour operation. The military had tracked the person using thermal observation devices and dispatched an operations team.
“We are the Republic of Korea Army. We will guide you safely,” the team told the man as they escorted him out of the DMZ, according to a military official.
Whether the person intends to defect will be determined through an investigation by relevant authorities.
