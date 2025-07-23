 Authorities find body believed to be monk who went missing during rains in Sancheong County
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 14:58
A Buddha statue sits near the Gyeongho River rest area in Oesong-ri, Sinan-myeon, Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang, as search operations continue for missing persons following torrential rain and landslides on July 22. [NEWS1]

A body believed to be that of a monk in his 80s who went missing during the recent heavy downpours in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang, was discovered Wednesday.
 
According to Sancheong’s disaster response center, the body was found at around 11:25 a.m. near the Gyeongho River rest area in Sinan-myeon.
 

The identity of the body has yet to be confirmed, but authorities suspect it may be the monk who went missing last Saturday from Sinanam Temple in Oesong-ri, Sinan-myeon.
 
Search efforts by fire and police authorities began after a report was filed at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday stating that the monk could not be reached following the torrential rains.
 
Due to the state of decomposition, authorities said it may take time to verify the identity.
 
The death toll from the recent downpours in Sancheong County now stands at 13. One person — a man in his 80s who was swept away by a current in Yulhyeon-ri, Sindeung-myeon — remains missing.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]


