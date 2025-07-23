 Beauty firm Yakson House denies connection to Incheon shooting
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Beauty firm Yakson House denies connection to Incheon shooting

Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 13:58
Beauty company Yakson House denied any connection to a fatal shooting incident in Songdo, Incheon, that occurred July 20 in this statement uploaded to the company's website on July 22. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Beauty company Yakson House denied any connection to a fatal shooting incident in Songdo, Incheon, that occurred July 20 in this statement uploaded to the company's website on July 22. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Beauty company Yakson House issued a statement denying any connection to the recent fatal shooting incident in Songdo, Incheon, emphasizing that the firm has no ties to the suspect or the crime beyond the victim’s family.
 
“The recent incident is a matter involving a family member of one of our executives and is unrelated to the company’s operations or activities,” Yakson House said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

The company also clarified that the suspect is “not a shareholder or employee of the company and has no involvement whatsoever in its business affairs.”
 
Yakson House said it had experienced disruptions due to the media attention and inquiries following the case.
 
“The ongoing inquiries and media coverage have caused confusion and delays in internal operations and affected the daily lives of our employees,” it said.
 
It urged media outlets and the public to refrain from speculative reports or assumptions regarding the company.
 
“We sincerely ask for your cooperation to prevent any further speculation and spreading of unverified claims concerning this case,” the company said.
 
Yakson House also relayed the wishes of the executive, a bereaved family member of the victim, to avoid further public distress.
 
“The executive, a family member of the victim, deeply hopes that no additional social turmoil or secondary harm will result from this tragedy,” the statement read.
 
The company concluded by reaffirming its commitment to customer service.
 
“Regardless of the incident, we remain dedicated to delivering high-quality service with the same consistency and focus on customer trust and satisfaction,” it said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON SANG-HYEOK [[email protected]]
tags korea incheon songdo yakson house shooting

More in Social Affairs

Korea launches 100-day crackdown on illegal tech exports as high-stakes leaks surge

Court slashes sentence for man guilty of soliciting sex from minors

Authorities find body believed to be monk who went missing during rains in Sancheong County

2 soldiers awarded 30-day leave for retrieving North Korean in DMZ

Beauty firm Yakson House denies connection to Incheon shooting

Related Stories

Spike in raccoon dog sightings puts Songdo residents on edge

Incheon Global Campus to expand next year with five new universities

Lotte Biologics, Incheon city sign deal to build plants

Father shoots son with homemade shotgun at own birthday celebration

Evacuated residents spend sleepless night as police defuse bombs found in home of shooting suspect
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)