Beauty firm Yakson House denies connection to Incheon shooting
Published: 23 Jul. 2025, 13:58
Beauty company Yakson House issued a statement denying any connection to the recent fatal shooting incident in Songdo, Incheon, emphasizing that the firm has no ties to the suspect or the crime beyond the victim’s family.
“The recent incident is a matter involving a family member of one of our executives and is unrelated to the company’s operations or activities,” Yakson House said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.
The company also clarified that the suspect is “not a shareholder or employee of the company and has no involvement whatsoever in its business affairs.”
Yakson House said it had experienced disruptions due to the media attention and inquiries following the case.
“The ongoing inquiries and media coverage have caused confusion and delays in internal operations and affected the daily lives of our employees,” it said.
It urged media outlets and the public to refrain from speculative reports or assumptions regarding the company.
“We sincerely ask for your cooperation to prevent any further speculation and spreading of unverified claims concerning this case,” the company said.
Yakson House also relayed the wishes of the executive, a bereaved family member of the victim, to avoid further public distress.
“The executive, a family member of the victim, deeply hopes that no additional social turmoil or secondary harm will result from this tragedy,” the statement read.
The company concluded by reaffirming its commitment to customer service.
“Regardless of the incident, we remain dedicated to delivering high-quality service with the same consistency and focus on customer trust and satisfaction,” it said.
